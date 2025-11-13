Waterloo Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possessing Ammunition as a Prohibited Person

A man who possessed ammunition as a prohibited person was sentenced today to more than two years in federal prison.

Nicholas Edward Schubich, age 45, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after an August 8, 2025 guilty plea to one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

At the guilty plea, Schubich admitted he possessed the ammunition knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year as well as a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. On April 20, 2025, following a traffic stop on a car that Schubich was a passenger in, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and a box of ammunition in Schubich’s backpack.

Schubich was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Chief Judge C.J. Williams. Schubich was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Schubich is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Adam J. Vander Stoep and was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case file number is 25-CR-2032.

