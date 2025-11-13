Activity in the U.S. Attorney's Office

Child Sexual Abuse Material and Sex Offenders

James Arthur Ostermeier, 61, with no permanent address, was sentenced to time served, approximately seven months and ten days, with five years of supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. According to court documents, the defendant is a sex offender who was living in Laramie and then Uinta Counties. As a sex offender, he is required to check in the with the Offender Registrar and he stopped showing up for his registration checks in November 2024. The defendant left Wyoming and had been living in several states, none of which he registered in as a sex offender as required by law. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case. Ostermeier was indicted on March 20 and pleaded guilty on April 18. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Oct. 2 in Cheyenne. Case No. 25-00058.

Adrean Ray McClendon, 25, of Laramie, Wyoming, was sentenced to 78 months’ imprisonment with five years of supervised release to follow for possession of child pornography. The court ordered the defendant to pay $21,000 in restitution to the victims. According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from MediaLab/Kik about a user suspected of possessing child pornography. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated the investigation which led to McClendon, residing in a Laramie hotel. A search of his room uncovered multiple electronic devices. Forensic analysis confirmed the devices belonged to McClendon and contained over 600 images of child sexual abuse material including infants, toddlers, and prepubescent children, some of which he distributed to other users on Kik. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mackenzie M. Morrison prosecuted the case. McClendon was indicted on Jan. 15 and pleaded guilty on July 1. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 7 in Casper. Case No. 25-CR-00018

Violent Crime

Brooke Ellen Friday-Goggles, 27, of Fort Washakie, was sentenced to 23 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release on a charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court documents, on Jan. 26, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Wind River Police Department (WRPD) was dispatched to a report of an assault. When officers arrived, the defendant was intoxicated and claimed to be the victim, but she had no physical injuries. Officers discovered the victim inside the residence with lacerations, scrapes and bruises, with her knee appearing dislocated. Witnesses confirmed the defendant had attacked the victim. The victim was flown out of state for surgical treatment of fractures to her knee and leg and an injury to her ankle. The BIA-WRPD and the FBI investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case. Friday-Goggles was indicted on March 20 and pleaded guilty on May 28. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Oct. 3 in Cheyenne. Case No. 25-CR-00047.

Firearm Offenses

Alexander Christopher Schwab, 32, of Evergreen, Alabama, was sentenced to 41 months with three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court records, on Jan. 26, Wyoming Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on the defendant’s vehicle. The Trooper smelled marijuana and a K9 alerted to the presence of a controlled substance. During a search of the vehicle, Troopers located multiple firearms and large capacity magazines. The defendant is a previously convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive and the Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case. Schwab was indicted on March 20 and pleaded guilty on July 1. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 1 in Casper. Case No. 25-CR-00048.

Christopher Dakota Daniel Pierce, 39, of Gillette, Wyoming, was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release to follow for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, on Jan. 9, 2025, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Pierce’s residence for a domestic disturbance. On scene, deputies received consent to search the home and ultimately located six firearms to which Mr. Pierce had access. Mr. Pierce is a previously convicted felon and cannot legally possess firearms. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Hammer prosecuted the case. Pierce was indicted on May 21 and pleaded guilty on July 18. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Oct. 15 in Cheyenne. Case No. 25-CR-00090

Steven Michael Harvey, 61, of Sherdan, Wyoming, was sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release to follow for being in possession of an unregistered firearm. According to court documents, in March 2024, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) executed a search warrant of Harvey’s storage unit. Inside, law enforcement found six rifles, one pistol, and one suspected silencer. Two of the rifles had barrels of less than sixteen inches in length. In addition, Mr. Harvey did not properly register the firearms after inheriting them from a friend. DCI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Hammer prosecuted the case. Harvey was indicted on Nov. 20, 2024, and pleaded guilty on July 21. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 16 in Casper. Case No. 24-CR-00172

Dietz Dunnie Pongah, III, 27, with no fixed address, was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release to follow for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, 2024, the defendant, while intoxicated, took a vehicle without permission from a residence on the Wind River Indian Reservation and drove it through fields and fences before being apprehended by law enforcement. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle with ammunition, which DCI determined contained the defendant's DNA. Pongah is a previously convicted felon and unable to possess a firearm. DCI and the Wind River Police Department investigated the crime. Michael J. Elmore Prosecuted the case. Pongah was indicted on May 21 and pleaded guilty on Aug. 5. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 27 in Casper.

Robert Alexander, 43, from Lyman, Wyoming, was sentenced to 121 months’ imprisonment with four years of supervised release to follow for aiding and abetting in the distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, between August and December 2024, Wyoming agents conducted six controlled buys of methamphetamine from Alexander’s co-conspirator totaling 614.6 grams. A search of the defendant’s home he shared with his co-conspirator uncovered large quantities of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and ammunition. The defendant admitted to possessing the drugs and firearms, aiding in methamphetamine distribution, and being prohibited from possessing firearms. DCI investigated the crime and Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case. Alexander was indicted on May 21 and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 2 in Casper. Case No. 24-CR-00083

Drug Trafficking

Jade Mikel Shane, 46, of Evans, Colorado, was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment with five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in February 2024, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) began an investigation into drug trafficking in Sheridan and Campbell Counties. Through the investigation, agents learned the defendant used his residence as a storage and distribution hub for large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl. A search warrant executed on September 5, 2024, led to the seizure of significant amounts of controlled substances and numerous firearms. DCI and Weld County, Colorado, Drug Task Force investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case. Shane was indicted on Jan. 15 and pleaded guilty on June 5. U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 8 in Casper. Case No. 25-CR-00016

Kolter Kekich, 30, from Sheridan, Wyoming, was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment with four years of supervised release to follow for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents learned the defendant was involved in the distribution of drugs in Sheridan County. On February 11, the defendant and his dating partner rented a room at a motel in Sheridan and left 320 grams of methamphetamine under the bed sheets where hotel staff located it and alerted law enforcement. Later that day, agents attempted to arrest the defendant, but he fled resulting in a high-speed pursuit that ended in a wreck. While refusing to exit his vehicle after the wreck, the defendant began to consume large amounts of drugs resulting in an overdose. Law enforcement located additional drugs, drug paraphernalia and $1,360 inside the vehicle. DCI and the Sheridan Police Department investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael J. Elmore and Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case. Kekich was indicted on May 21 and pleaded guilty on Aug. 8. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Oct. 28 in Cheyenne. Case No. 24-CR-00084

Drug and Firearm Offenses

Scott VanGoethen, 54, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment with five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, in December 2024, detectives with the Cheyenne Police Department received information that the defendant was distributing methamphetamine in the community. Through surveillance, sources of information, and eventually evidence, detectives discovered that the defendant was driving to Colorado to obtain large amounts of methamphetamine, then selling it to his neighbors, who were in turn distributing it. Detectives seized 15 firearms along with ammunition during a search of his property. The defendant is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Cheyenne Police Department investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Hammer prosecuted the case. VanGoethen was arrested on complaint March 21 and pleaded guilty to an Information on July 14. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Sept. 30 in Casper. Case No. 25-CR-00101

Jonathan Dennis Roberts, 41, of Gillette, Wyoming, was sentenced to 138 months’ imprisonment with four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents, in September 2023, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) launched an investigation into drug trafficking in Campbell County. Over the course of the investigation, which extended into 2024, agents conducted controlled drug purchases and tracked Roberts traveling to Colorado to restock his supply. Roberts was known to possess numerous firearms, some of which he traded for drugs. On December 5, 2024, he was arrested during a traffic stop in Converse County, where deputies seized a loaded handgun and 377 grams of methamphetamine. A later search of his residence by agents uncovered nine firearms. DCI investigated the crime with the assistance of ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case. Roberts was arrested on complaint Feb. 6 and pleaded guilty to an Information on May 9. U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 9 in Casper. Case No. 25-CR-00079

Public Lands Violations

Jessica Wells, 37 of Eufaula, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve a 21-day term of incarceration with credit for 2 days served and ordered to pay $2,040 in fines and court costs for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. According to documents, on July 27, Wells was driving a motor vehicle in Yellowstone National Park with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.133%. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Calmes prosecuted the case. Wells pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick on Oct 14 in Mammoth.

Illegal Re-Entry of a Previously Deported Alien

Marvin Olina-Zuniga, 42, of Choluteca, Honduras, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and will be deported for illegal reentry into the United States upon completion of his sentence. According to court documents, on July 6, the defendant was arrested in Sweetwater County for possession of a controlled substance. Fingerprints taken at the time of detention indicated Olina-Zuniga is a citizen of Honduras and agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted. They determined that Olina-Zuniga had previously been removed from the U.S. in November 2018 and had not applied for permission to reenter. ICE investigated the crime, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Sept. 10 in Casper. Case No. 25-CR-00105

Pedro Jose Rosales-Trujillo, 56, of Chihuahua, Mexico, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment and will be deported for illegal reentry into the United States upon completion of his sentence. According to court documents, on June 23 the defendant, going by the name Rafael Quintero-Trujillo, was arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department for a failure to pay warrant stemming from a criminal trespass in Albany County. Fingerprints taken at the time of detention indicated Quintero-Trujillo was actually Rosales-Trujillo, a citizen of Mexico. Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted. They determined that Rosales-Trujillo had previously been removed from the U.S. and had not applied for permission to reenter after being formally removed at least 11 times beginning in 1989. The records also indicated a lengthy criminal record accompanying each deportation. ICE investigated the crime and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 22 in Casper. Case No. 25-CR-00103

Roberto Lezama-Amayo, 35, of Puebla, Mexico, was sentenced to time served and will be deported for illegal reentry into the United States. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, the defendant was encountered at the Sweetwater County jail after being arrested on state charges. Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) determined that Lezama-Amayo had not applied for permission to reenter the U.S. after being formally removed in August 2019. ICE investigated the crime, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Oct. 27 in Cheyenne. Case No. 25-CR-00140

To report a federal crime, go to: https://www.justice.gov/actioncenter/report-crime