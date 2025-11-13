Tennessee Woman Pleads Guilty to Charges Related to Creation and Distribution of Videos Depicting Monkey Torture and Mutilation

A Tennessee woman pleaded guilty last week to crimes based on her involvement with online groups dedicated to creating and distributing videos depicting acts of extreme violence and sexual abuse against monkeys.

Katrina Favret, of Greenville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to conspiring to create and distribute so-called “animal crush videos,” and to a second count addressing a specific video she solicited.

According to court documents, Favret conspired with others to create and distribute videos depicting acts of sadistic violence against baby and adult monkeys. The conspirators used encrypted chat applications to direct money to individuals in Indonesia willing to commit the requested acts of torture on camera.

According to a statement of facts signed by Favret, the videos included depictions of monkeys having their digits and limbs severed and monkeys being forcibly sodomized with a heated screwdriver.

