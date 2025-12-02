Call It Closed International Realty expands into Canada and names industry veteran Christine Mitchell VP Ops Canada

Call It Closed International Realty is officially expanding into Canada, starting in Toronto, Ontario. This marks a major milestone for our global growth and our commitment to delivering industry leading support and opportunities for agents worldwide.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) , the rapidly expanding brokerage known for its agent-centric model and innovative technology, today announced its official launch into Canada, marking its fifth country of operation. This strategic entry underscores the company’s accelerated global brand positioning and commitment to empowering real estate professionals across North America.The expansion begins in Ontario, Canada's most dynamic and largest housing market by volume, making it a critical strategic entry point. While Ontario serves as the first provincial operation for CIC, the firm plans to leverage this base as a stepping stone for rapid expansion across the entire Canadian market. This move solidifies the brokerage’s competitive advantage, bringing its full suite of cloud-based tools and comprehensive agent support to one of the world's most robust real estate landscapes.Call It Closed International Realty Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Mitchell as VP Operations Canada BOR Ontario. Christine will lead the strategic expansion into the Canadian market, beginning with Ontario. Her immediate focus in this new role will be to develop and execute growth plans across the province and establish the brand's agent recruitment strategy.Christine is an accomplished senior leader and Broker with more than 30 years of experience in real estate brokerage leadership, education development, compliance, recruiting, mentoring, and operational management. Christine's background spans multiple esteemed real estate firms, including Royal LePage, RE/MAX, Sotheby's International Realty, and, most recently, eXpRealty. She has dedicated her career to leading brokerages to growth through visionary leadership, digital transformation, and fostering strong agent relationships.Christine brings a rare combination of expertise in both cloud-based and luxury real estate environments, which will be invaluable as CIC grows its presence in Canada.Chad Osborne, Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty, expressed his enthusiasm for the landmark expansion: “Announcing our launch in Canada, our fifth country, is a momentous occasion and a powerful indicator of how quickly our agent-first model is resonating globally. I am incredibly excited for this next phase of acceleration and have the utmost confidence in the leadership team we have put in place. Christine Mitchell is a true industry veteran whose experience leading teams across major international brands speaks volumes. Her commitment to excellence and deep understanding of the Canadian market will be invaluable as we build our foundation across the entire country.”Christine Mitchell, VP Operations Canada BOR Ontario, shared her excitement about building the brand: "The industry is facing an era of significant transformation, and experienced leadership during these changes is key. I have had the opportunity to work in leadership with some of the biggest names in Canadian real estate, and I chose Call It Closed International Realty because its innovative, competitive model will strengthen an agent's financial stability and remain resilient long-term. There is a deep desire here in Canada for a brokerage that truly champions the agent, providing cutting-edge technology and support while maximizing their earning potential. I am absolutely enthusiastic and energized about leading the launch and expansion of Call It Closed International Realty in Canada and sharing our compelling compensation and profit share incentives in a cloud-based business model."The launch in Ontario, under Christine Mitchell’s strong leadership, accelerates Call It Closed International Realty’s global strategic vision, empowering agents with innovative tools, comprehensive support, and a clear pathway to sustained success in a high-demand market.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the real estate industry through innovative technology and an agent-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience for both agents and clients. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

