Green Tree Family Medicine Opens in West Palm Beach to Deliver Compassionate Primary Care

New West Palm Beach practice led by Dr. Jegan Gabbidon offers personalized primary care for adults and seniors.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Tree Family Medicine, a new primary care practice focused on compassionate, patient-centered healthcare, has officially opened its doors at 1411 North Flagler Dr., Suite 9300B, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. The practice is led by Dr. Jegan Gabbidon, a board-certified family physician, and is now accepting new patients.A New Standard of Care in Palm Beach CountyGreen Tree Family Medicine was founded on a simple mission - to make healthcare personal again. The practice provides same-day or next-day appointments, accepts Medicare and most commercial insurance plans, and offers seamless coordination for referrals and chronic condition management.Patient-Centered ServicesThe practice provides a comprehensive range of services, including annual wellness exams , chronic disease management (such as diabetes and hypertension), same-day sick visits, preventive screenings, and telemedicine options for added convenience.“At Green Tree, our patients are more than just visits - they’re part of our family tree,” said Dr. Jegan Gabbidon. “We believe healthcare should be accessible, compassionate, and designed around the person, not the process.”Now Accepting New PatientsGreen Tree Family Medicine invites adults and seniors in West Palm Beach to experience healthcare that values relationships, continuity, and wellness. Appointments can be made by calling (561) 941-3399 or visiting greentreefamilymedicine.com.About Green Tree Family MedicineGreen Tree Family Medicine, located in West Palm Beach, FL, is a primary care practice dedicated to delivering high-quality, personalized medical care for adults and seniors. Led by Dr. Jegan Gabbidon, the team combines clinical excellence with a family-oriented approach that fosters lasting wellness.

