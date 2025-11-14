A Boy Called Josh - Official Selection at the 30th Annual Sacramento International Film Festival

A Boy Called Josh - Official Poster

Powerful Restorative-Justice Documentary to Premiere December 13 at the SOFIA Theater, Sacramento, CA

California has long positioned itself at the forefront of justice reform. My hope is that this series of films contribute to keeping restorative justice central to that dialogue.” — Shaun Peter Cunningham, Director

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sacramento International Film Festival (SFF) has officially selected A Boy Called Josh, the first installment in a new documentary series exploring restorative justice through the eyes of a Bay Area teen whose life was profoundly changed with the support of a local community based organization, ARC Uncuffed The film will debut at SFF’s 30th annual festival on Saturday, December 13 at 1:00 PM at the SOFIA Theater in Sacramento, CA. Commissioned by ARC Uncuffed and created in close collaboration with Executive Directors, Julie Hilt and Damon L. Cooke, A Boy Called Josh was produced by Shot by Picto filmmakers, Shaun Peter Cunningham and Jared Cline. This 15-minute documentary provides an unfiltered, real-time view into a restorative-justice alternative for young people facing incarceration.At seventeen, Josh stood at a crossroads that could have led to years of incarceration. Instead, he was given a transformative opportunity - one that challenged traditional punitive systems and demonstrated the power of healing-centered intervention. The film follows Josh’s journey from court proceedings through his involvement with ARC Uncuffed, capturing the emotional, familial, and systemic complexities that shape a young person’s path toward rehabilitation.Featuring insights from judges, attorneys, behavioral experts, and community leaders, A Boy Called Josh sheds light on the increasing urgency for justice reform and highlights the innovative, community-led solutions emerging throughout the region.This festival selection by SFF follows the documentary’s Award of Merit recognition at IndieFest 2025, signaling its growing influence in national conversations surrounding youth justice and restorative practices.Director’s Statement“I was drawn to Josh’s story because it reflects a larger truth about our justice system: behind every statistic is a young person with potential, and a society choosing whether to punish or to heal. This film is not just about one young man, it’s about every youth standing at the intersection of despair and opportunity.California has long positioned itself at the forefront of justice reform. My hope is that this series of films contribute to keeping restorative justice central to that dialogue, highlighting solutions that prioritize accountability, healing and real rehabilitation for young people. If Josh can change his story, maybe we can change ours.”— Shaun Peter Cunningham, DirectorAbout the FilmTitle: A Boy Called JoshRuntime: 15 minutes (Part 1)Director: Shaun Peter CunninghamProducers: Shaun Peter Cunningham, Jared Cline, Damon L. Cooke, Julie HiltProduction Company: Shot by Picto www.shotbypicto.com Commissioned By: ARC Uncuffed (Sacramento, CA) — www.ARCUncuffed.org Festival: Sacramento International Film Festival (SFF)Screening: Saturday, December 13, 1:00 PM — SOFIA Theater Arts Complex, Sacramento, CACall to ActionMembers of the public, advocates, educators, policymakers, and media professionals are encouraged to attend the screening or contact ARC Uncuffed to learn more about its restorative-justice initiatives and youth reintegration programs.Press ContactsShot by Picto — Press Officeinfo@shotbypicto.comARC Uncuffedinfo@ARCUncuffed.org

