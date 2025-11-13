ROHAN ROGER WINS 2025 GOLD STEVIE AWARD

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohan Roger was named the winner of a Gold StevieAward in the Technology Executive of the Year category and a Bronze StevieAward in the Rising Star of the Year category in The 22nd Annual International Business Awards® The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories. Winners were celebrated during a gala banquet at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday, October 10.More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.Mr. Roger joins the ranks of extraordinary contributors and industry leaders from Cathay United Bank, Cognizant, DHL Express Europe, IBM, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Southern Power Company, and Wells Fargo winning Stevie Awards in the Technology and Individual categories.The judges commented: “To see such courage, clarity, and strategic depth in a leader under 40 is nothing short of inspiring.” “Rohan shows big impact in both business and social sides. AI work is practical and useful. Results are clear with numbers and achievements across many areas. As a data leader, I see good balance of tech, scale, and heart. Very impressive for someone so young.”Another judge reflected, “His thought leadership, frequent invitations to forums like MIT, the UN, and Microsoft AI events, and mentoring roles further reflect a commitment to shaping the future of technology far beyond his organization.”Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process in May - July.“The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition.”Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA About Rohan RogerRohan Roger, of Synoptek , is a young technology professional who quickly rose to the top of his field. Over the past few years, he has held engagements with boutique and enterprise technology, cybersecurity, engineering, and Fortune-100 firms and government organizations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. Mr. Roger advises, as CTO, a portfolio of mid-market and enterprise businesses, providing essential technology strategy and governance to organizations in the engineering, wealth management, life sciences, financial services, insurance, legal, and non-profit spaces. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and has spoken at leading forums like MIT, the United Nations, and industry events.About SynoptekSynoptek is the first IT Managed Experience Provider (MxP™) and is a global, full-service business and digital technology solutions provider and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve their customer experiences, application ecosystems and infrastructures. As a Managed Experience Provider (MxP), Synoptek delivers AI-enabled automation, strategic modernization, and experience-led outcomes across four core service pillars—Cloud and Agile Infrastructure, Business Applications and Platform Development, Customer and Employee Experience, and Cybersecurity. With growth, ownership, inclusiveness, and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders. Learn more about Synoptek at www.Synoptek.com About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

