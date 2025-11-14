PKA Agency Expands with New Voiceover Department Led by Kash Hovey

Kash Hovey the new head of VO at PKA PC: Bella Saville Photography Kash Hovey the new head of VO and Peter Kallinteris of PKA on the red carpet at the 2025 Kash Hovey and Friends at Film Fest LA at LA Live PC: Amy Graves

Kash Hovey brings industry insight and creative vision to guide the new voiceover division at PKA Agency

I’m excited to build a voiceover division at PKA that continues Peter’s vision of creativity, inclusion, and opportunity for all voices” — Kash Hovey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning actor, producer, and host Kash Hovey has been named head of the newly launched Voiceover Department at PKA Agency, founded by veteran talent representative Peter Kallinteris. The move marks a full-circle moment for Hovey, who began his career in the Voiceover Department at WME (William Morris Endeavor).

At WME, Hovey managed scheduling, sessions, and bookings for clients including Robert Redford, Chloë Grace Moretz, Elliot Page, Courtney B. Vance, Carnie Wilson, Cree Summer, and Ted Danson. His industry background, combined with his creative work in front of and behind the camera, positions him to expand PKA’s voiceover division with a focus on collaboration and opportunity.

As an actor and producer, Hovey has built a multifaceted career spanning film, television, and digital media. His credits include "Undateable John" with Joan Jett and Shannen Doherty, "Plastic Daydream" with Shari Belafonte, "The Hit," "Rebound" with Martin Lawrence, and "Jack and Cocaine." He next stars in "A Unified Theory of Love" with Richard Karn and in "Cognitive," now streaming.

Hovey is also the creator and host of the award-winning talk show "On Air with Ka$h," which features in-depth interviews with leading figures such as Tim Burton, Paula Abdul, Whitney Cummings, Cary Elwes, Dominic Monaghan, Beverly D’Angelo, and Rob Lowe. The series earned Best Variety Talk Series, Podcast or Entertainer at Film Fest LA at LA Live. In addition, Hovey leads the annual Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block at Film Fest LA, now in its seventh year. The event has become a cornerstone of LA’s creative community, uniting artists and industry leaders in celebration of independent film.

Beyond his career, Hovey is a dedicated advocate for mental health awareness and serves as Celebrity Ambassador for the Heart Safe Neighborhood Foundation, promoting heart health and community safety.

“This next chapter is really about bringing my story full circle,” says Hovey. “Having worked with some of the best in the business, I’m excited to build a voiceover division at PKA that continues Peter’s vision of creativity, inclusion, and opportunity for all voices.”

About Kash Hovey

Kash Hovey is an award-winning actor, producer, and host based in Los Angeles. He is best known for "On Air with Ka$h" and the annual Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block at Film Fest LA at LA Live. His screen credits include "Plastic Daydream," "Undateable John," and "The Hit." A passionate advocate for mental health awareness, Hovey continues to champion creativity, connection, and community across entertainment.

About PKA Agency

Founded by veteran talent representative Peter Kallinteris, PKA Agency represents actors, creators, and performers across film, television, and digital media. PKA is recognized for innovation and inclusion, having launched the industry’s first dedicated Queer Talent Division, as featured in Deadline. The agency continues to expand its reach with the launch of its new Voiceover Department, led by Kash Hovey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.