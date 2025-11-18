IPD Introduces A Complete Engine Kit Solution For The Detroit DD16

IPD proudly announces the launch of its new complete in-frame engine kit for the Detroit DD16. Enhanced for the DD16—built on proven DD15 performance.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in heavy-duty aftermarket engine components, proudly announces the launch of its new complete in-frame engine kit for the Detroit DD16. Building on the trusted engineering foundation of IPD’s DD15 kit, this new solution delivers the strength, durability, and performance required to meet the demands of modern diesel engines.

The IPD DD16 in-frame kit features new friction-welded steel pistons designed specifically for the DD16 demands. Each piston assembly includes cooling nozzles, rings, pins, and retainers engineered to deliver superior durability and heat resistance under extreme load conditions.

IPD’s comprehensive kit also includes cast iron liners (APR and non-APR) with seals, main bearings, thrust washers, connecting rod bearings, head bolt kit, cylinder head gasket kit, main cap, and connecting rod bolts. Everything needed to complete an in-frame rebuild with confidence. For technicians or fleet operators requiring an out-of-frame rebuild, an optional lower-end gasket kit is available, along with oil pan gaskets and seals available separately.

“IPD’s new DD16 engine kit is the next step in our mission to deliver high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to OE parts,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD. “By combining our proven DD15 technology with new design enhancements, we’re helping our customers rebuild with confidence, reduce downtime, and extend engine life.”

Each component in the DD16 kit is designed and tested in-house to meet IPD’s strict quality standards and backed by the company’s ISO 9001:2015 certification. Like all IPD on-highway diesel applications, the DD16 kit is supported by an industry-leading 2-year, unlimited-mile warranty, ensuring reliability and long-term performance.

For more information about IPD’s complete DD16 engine kit and components, visit IPDParts.com or contact their customer support team.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com.

