Beecher High School Unveils New STEAM SmartLab to Empower Students Through Innovation and Hands-On Learning

Beecher Community School District Superintendent Dr. Jendayi Gardner joins community partners and students for the official ribbon-cutting of the new STEAM SmartLab at Beecher High School on October 1, 2025. Students collaborate on 3D design projects inside Beecher High School’s new STEAM SmartLab, a space designed to foster innovation and real-world learning through technology-rich, project-based experiences. Beecher High School SmartLab Facilitator Darlington Kio engages with students as they explore new technology in the school’s STEAM SmartLab. The hands-on environment encourages collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving. Educators and community members celebrate the launch of the Beecher High School STEAM SmartLab, which provides students with access to emerging technologies and hands-on learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

State-of-the-art SmartLab fosters creativity, career readiness, and real-world STEM experiences for Beecher students

BEECHER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beecher High School officially opened its new STEAM SmartLab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together students, educators, and community leaders to celebrate a transformative step toward hands-on, project-based learning.

Developed in partnership with SmartLab, the new SmartLab provides Beecher students with a dynamic environment to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) through real-world problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration. The initiative reflects Beecher Community School District’s ongoing commitment to fostering equitable access to innovative learning experiences that prepare students for success in college, careers, and beyond.

“This SmartLab represents our commitment to excellence and equity. It’s a space where Beecher students will dream big, build boldly, and prepare to lead in a world driven by innovation,” said Marvin Smoot, Beecher Community School District Board President.

Superintendent Dr. Jendayi Gardner described the SmartLab as more than a modern learning space, calling it a vital tool for empowerment and exposure.

“The STEAM SmartLab is a transformative space where Beecher students become independent thinkers, empowered through exposure to diverse careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics,” said Dr. Gardner. “For educators, this innovative lab moves beyond traditional curriculum, embracing hands-on, project-based learning that inspires creativity and critical thinking.”

Inside the SmartLab, students engage with robotics, digital media, circuitry, and design software—collaborating on authentic projects that build technical proficiency, confidence, and curiosity. The experience underscores Beecher’s commitment to connecting learning with life beyond the classroom.

“At Beecher High School, the STEAM SmartLab is more than just a classroom; it’s a place of exposure, creativity, and innovation that empowers students to explore, experiment, and excel in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics,” said Lance E. Sumpter, Ed.S, Beecher High School Principal and Beecher alumnus (Class of ’96). “It provides hands-on learning experiences that open pathways to careers, entrepreneurship ideas, and beyond.”

For students like Aniyah Ide, the experience has already sparked excitement and confidence.

“It was exciting and different! I’ve never used technology like this before,” said Ide, a Beecher High School student. “I felt like a real engineer working on my project. I can’t wait to come back and try something new!”

Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab, emphasized the deeper mission behind the initiative. “When students step into a SmartLab, they’re not just learning skills, they’re learning to see themselves as problem-solvers and innovators,” said Dr. Berry. “Beecher’s SmartLab is a shining example of how equitable access to hands-on learning can ignite confidence and open doors to opportunity.”

The Beecher SmartLab launch has already captured attention across Michigan as a model for student-centered, technology-rich learning. The initiative reflects the district’s vision to bring advanced STEAM education to every student in Beecher, ensuring access, equity, and exposure to emerging career pathways.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭

Beecher Community School District is committed to providing a high-quality education that prepares every student for success in college, career, and life. Serving the Beecher community in Genesee County, Michigan, the district fosters a safe, supportive, and inclusive learning environment that values academic excellence, leadership, and community engagement. Through innovative instruction, dedicated educators, and strong partnerships, Beecher Community School District empowers students to reach their full potential and become lifelong learners who positively impact their world.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛

SmartLab designs and implements innovative, project-based learning environments that engage students in STEM, STEAM, and career readiness. Through hands-on experiences, SmartLabs empower students to explore, create, and solve real-world challenges—developing critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills for success in the 21st century. SmartLab partners with districts across the nation to promote equitable access to transformative learning experiences.

SmartLab | Learning is different here.

