CBMT Working Group to Launch CBMT Sandbox on November 19 in Frankfurt, Assembling Global Banks and Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commercial Bank Money Token (CBMT) Working Group today announced the launch of the CBMT Sandbox, a collaborative test environment for banks and enterprises to pilot CBMT in live institutional and corporate use cases. A launch event will be held on November 19 in Frankfurt. As part of the next phase, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), GFT Technologies and the Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) will serve as official Technical Service Providers (TSPs), supporting onboarding, integration, and interoperability of banking and business systems across multiple distributed-ledger stacks. Oracle is joining the initiative as the blockchain ledger and infrastructure provider for the CBMT Sandbox.

A collaborative industry effort

The CBMT initiative brings together major German banks and industrial firms. In 2024, the project group conducted a proof-of-concept (PoC) centered on interoperability, secure programmability, robust governance, and regulatory compliance. The results identified CBMT as a “transformative force” that enables on-chain payments using existing deposits, delivers next-level efficiencies, and paves the way for innovative new financial products.

According to Claus George, Head of Digitalization and Innovation TxB at DZ BANK AG, “It was extremely valuable that our customers were actively involved in the development of CBMT. As a result, CBMT combines the positive characteristics of commercial bank money with the innovative potential of DLTs, while also being compatible with the emerging infrastructures we see here today.”

The role of CBMT

Commercial Bank Money Token represents a pioneering step towards a more digitalized financial system by placing commercial bank money onto distributed ledger technology (DLT). This enables the seamless execution of money flows and business processes within the same systems, unlocking both conventional and future-facing use cases across domestic and cross-border environments.

“Stablecoins carry new economic and operational risks that continue to deter corporate adoption. CBMT by contrast, delivers a programmable form of settlement to the digital economy that preserves the singleness of money and is aligned to the same prudential standards governing bank deposits today.” adds Roberto Pagliari, Senior Product Owner - DLT Cash and Markets at Commerzbank AG.

As the next milestone, the working group will launch the CBMT Sandbox, allowing participants to explore the full lifecycle and end-to-end logic of tokenized money flows, from issuance to enterprise payments and interbank settlements, while testing real-world applications in a controlled environment. The vision is to build a multi-issuer, multi-currency, multi-chain CBMT ecosystem. G+D, GFT, and UDPN will provide technical expertise throughout the process, ensuring smooth deployment, structured onboarding, and comprehensive validation of use cases.

“At G+D, we see the CBMT initiative as a foundational step toward a secure, efficient and interoperable tokenized financial ecosystem. The CBMT Sandbox enables banks and enterprises to explore real-world applications such as working capital optimization or machine-to-machine (M2M) payments. It’s a great opportunity to validate functionalities and efficiencies of tokenized commercial bank money,” says Abbas Albasha, Senior Strategy Consultant at G+D.

Opening the Sandbox

Commercial bank money equals roughly 85 percent of the money supply in Europe today. With the CBMT Sandbox, the working group is laying the foundations for a new financial infrastructure where commercial bank money operates natively on digital rails. As a trusted means of payments, a versatile settlement instrument, and an efficient liquidity management tool, CBMT provides a future-ready framework for both wholesale and commercial applications.

“Financial institutions are entering a new era where tokenised commercial bank money and regulated digital currencies unlock transformative opportunities. At GFT, we bring deep banking expertise together with our innovation track record in digital currency infrastructure to enable this shift. The CBMT Sandbox provides the ideal environment to explore new use cases, from treasury operations across jurisdictions and automated industry payments, that bridge today’s banking systems with tomorrow’s digital economy,” added Steffen Schacher, Digital Assets & UDPN Lead at GFT Technologies.

“Major banks and financial institutions worldwide trust Oracle to support some of their most critical operations,” said Mark Rakhmilevich, vice president, Blockchain and Digital Assets Product Development at Oracle. “Oracle is proud to support the CBMT initiative and help streamline adoption of digital assets by providing blockchain capabilities that help address requirements around scalability, resiliency, security, integration, and regulatory compliance.”

The CBMT working group is now opening the Sandbox and inviting participation from commercial banks, as well as industrial enterprises across Europe and globally, to participate in the Sandbox, accelerating the journey from exploration to pilots to production deployment. Interested participants should email contact@udpn.io for more information on how to join.

About CBMT

Commercial Bank Money Token is tokenized bank deposits deployed on chain harnessing the capabilities of smart contracts in enabling a spectrum of conventional and futuristic use cases both locally and across borders. The current outlook envisions a multi-issuer, multi-currency, multi-chain CBMT ecosystem.

About Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global SecurityTech company headquartered in Munich, Germany. G+D makes the lives of billions of people more secure. The company shapes trust in the digital age, with built-in security technology in three segments: Digital Security, Financial Platforms and Currency Technology. G+D was founded in 1852 and today has a workforce of more than 14,000 employees. In the fiscal year 2024, the company generated a turnover of 3.1 billion euros. G+D is represented by 118 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 41 countries. Further information: www.gi-de.com.



About Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN)

The Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) is an advanced DLT-based platform that provides seamless interoperability between stablecoins, tokenised deposits, CBDCs, and regulated digital assets. UDPN enables enterprises and financial institutions to connect their systems to regulated digital currencies and streamline payments worldwide. Our solutions include:

- Tokenised Deposit and Stablecoin Management System: On-premise management of regulated digital currency systems for banks and stablecoin issuers.

- Digital Asset Tokenisation: On-premise issuance and management tokenised assets across sectors, supporting trading and digital settlements.

- Project Kissen: Global settlement and payments network for regulated token-based digital currencies.

- All-in-One Digital Currency Sandbox: All-in-one environment for central banks and commercial banks to test and develop use cases with CBDCs, stablecoins, and tokenised deposits.

Developed by global IT engineering and solutions provider GFT Technologies and decentralised cloud infrastructure company Red Date Technology in cooperation with tier-one financial partners, UDPN is at the forefront of digital financial infrastructure.



About GFT

GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

