OpenLight Sponsors the Technical Global Symposium 2025

OpenLight Joins Expert Panel Debating Photonics Manufacturing at PECC Summit 2025

Event takes place on 18 November in Santa Clara and will be attended by many OpenLight leadership and commercial team members.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLight , a leader in custom Photonic Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (PASIC) chip design and manufacturing based on heterogeneous integration, is to sponsor TGS USA 2025, Tower Semiconductor’s Technical Global Symposium.Taking place this year in Santa Clara, California on November 18, 2025, the Symposium enables the discussion of several critical breakthroughs from across the electronics and photonics industries that have taken place throughout the past 12 months, with the event also enabling opportunities for networking and collaboration.Adam Carter, OpenLight CEO said: "We are proud to sponsor Tower’s Technical Global Symposium again this year, and look forward to discussing the innovations that will define the next generation of photonics. Tower Semiconductor is taking a leading role in the photonics space and this event underscores the value of our partnership in this sector."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.