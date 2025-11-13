RCP announces the winners of the virtual poster competition for 2025

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) is delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 virtual poster competition , which celebrates the achievements of medical students, foundation doctors and resident doctors across the UK.

The virtual poster competition showcases the best in medical research, audit, education, and innovation. Earlier this year, medical students, foundation doctors, resident doctors and equivalent roles across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were invited to submit posters across four key categories. This year’s competition received a record number of applications (351) and we can now reveal the winners from the 50 shortlisted entries.

Quality improvement and patient safety/audit

Winner: Dr Pharveen Jaspal, IMT3 at Warwick Hospital, South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (West Midlands region) for their poster abstract titled: From broad-spectrum to broad thinking: frailty-based antibiotic stewardship in action.

Highly commended: Dr Lorita Krasniqi, IMT1, University College Hospital, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (London region) with co-authors Dr Nikhil Kadam, Dr Nicoleta Lotca, Dr Lylah Irshad and Dr Tehmeena Khan, for their poster abstract titled: A multidisciplinary approach to increasing utilisation of hospital at home services.

Education, training and medical professionalism



Winner: Dr Dominic Mears, IMT3 at Worcestershire Hospital, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust (West Midlands region) with co-authors Dr Ming May Chung, IMT3, and Dr Emily Robinson, IMT2, for their poster abstract titled: Medical registrar acting up scheme for internal medicine trainees.

Highly commended: Dr Claire Froneman, ST4 at Darent Valley Hospital, Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust Kent (Surrey and Sussex region). Presented by co-author Dr Emma Moor, IMT1, for their poster abstract titled: The need for respiratory bootcamps.

Dr Nigel Lane, RCP regional adviser for the Severn region and a member of the judging panel, said: ‘It was fantastic to be a judge and hear the presentations from our NextGen doctors. I enjoyed learning about their educational improvement projects and questioning them on their conclusions. It was fascinating to hear their thoughts on the project’s positives and improvements they could make in the future for each of their projects. They all had a passion for improvement in education and I hope they can take this forward in their careers.’

Research: clinical, translational and innovation

Winner: Dr Ioannis Perros, foundation doctor at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (Southwest [Severn and Peninsula] region), with their poster abstract titled: The association between biological therapies and the risk of major adverse cerebrovascular and cardiovascular events in ulcerative colitis: a meta-analysis of level 1 evidence.

Two joint highly commended winners:

Ms Justine Tin Nok Chan, medical student at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Eastern region) for their poster abstract titled: Glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) thresholds for microvascular and macrovascular complications: Insights from a population-based study.

Ms Varnika Shankar, medical student at Macclesfield District General Hospital, East Cheshire NHS Trust (Northwestern region) for their poster abstract titled: Urine Albumin-Creatinine ratio home testing; how can AI shape the future of screening for chronic kidney disease in patients with diabetes?

Clinical/case reports/digital health

Winner: Dr Yee Mon Thee, junior clinical fellow at the Royal London Hospital, Barts Health NHS Trust, (London region) with co-authors Dr Ali Altahiry, clinical fellow, and Dr Christos Nikola, ST3, for their poster titled: A case of acute hemichorea secondary to ischemic infarction in the right lentiform nucleus.

Two joint highly commended winners:

Dr Paul Njoku, IMT1 at Wexham Park Hospital, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust (Oxford and Thames Valley region) with co-author Dr Dorette Ngemoh, clinical fellow for their poster abstract titled: Weathering the VT storm; a case of difficult-to-manage ventricular tachycardia (VT) storm in newly diagnosed cardiac sarcoidosis.

Dr Victoria Floyd-Ellis, IMT2 at Morriston Hospital, Swansea Bay University Health Board (Wales region) with co-author Dr Opeyemi Gbadegesin, foundation doctor at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, for their poster abstract titled: VF arrest secondary to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) associated myocarditis; improving patient outcomes by maintaining a high clinical suspicion for ICI toxicity.

Thank you to all panel judges who reviewed all verified abstract submissions and who took part in the competition panels.

The lead author of the winning and highly commended entries from each category will receive a free virtual delegate place at the RCP’s annual flagship conference, Medicine 2026. Shortlisted posters are also considered by the RCP’s editorial team for publication in one of its peer-reviewed journals, Clinical Medicine and Future Healthcare Journal.

Applications for the 2026 Virtual Poster Competition open on Saturday, 28 March 2026, and you can register your interest now.