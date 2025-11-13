Elevé Home Care Launches in Columbus, Bringing Physician-Informed Care to Ohio Families

Dr. Kendra Hill, Founder of Elevé Home Care Elevé Home Care

Boutique home care agency founded by physician honors legacy of compassion while setting new standard for quality in-home support

With Elevé, I wanted to create an agency that combines that heart-centered approach with the medical insight I've gained throughout my career. Families deserve care they can trust completely.” — Dr. Kendra Hill, Founder

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevé Home Care, a premier boutique home care agency, officially opens its doors to serve Columbus families seeking elevated, trustworthy care for their loved ones. Founded by Dr. Kendra Hill, a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician, Elevé Home Care brings a unique clinical perspective to the home care industry, offering services designed to restore confidence, safety, and dignity.Dr. Hill's journey into home care was inspired by her mother's legacy of service and compassion. "My mother showed me what it means to truly care for others," says Dr. Hill. "With Elevé, I wanted to create an agency that combines that heart-centered approach with the medical insight I've gained throughout my career. Families deserve care they can trust completely."Elevé Home Care distinguishes itself through physician-informed standards applied to every aspect of service delivery. From customized housekeeping and meal preparation to specialized recuperative care and stroke recovery support, each service is designed with clinical insight and delivered with genuine compassion.Services include:• Customized Care: Housekeeping, meal preparation, medication reminders, grocery shopping, and transportation• Homemaker and Companion Care: Recuperative care, stroke recovery, respite services, wellness calls, and home safety assessments• Specialized Support: Thorough, trustworthy care designed and overseen with medical insightThe agency's approach is built on five core values: Comfort through physician-informed standards, Quality care delivered with empathy and patience, Compassion in every interaction, Integrity in doing the right thing every time, and Trust built through honesty and consistent follow-through."We understand that inviting someone into your home to care for a loved one is a big decision," Dr. Hill explains. "Our goal is to help families rest easy, knowing their loved ones are receiving care that's both professionally sound and deeply personal."Elevé Home Care is located at 1900 Polaris Parkway, Suite 450, Columbus, Ohio 43240. Families interested in learning more about services or scheduling a consultation are invited to visit elevehomecare.com, email wecare@elevehomecare.com or call (614) 785-6401.The community is invited to celebrate Elevé Home Care's official ribbon cutting and grand opening on December 10th at 4:45 PM at 1900 Polaris Parkway, Suite 450, Columbus, Ohio 43240. Join Dr. Hill and her team as they welcome the Columbus community and share their vision for transforming home care in the area.About Elevé Home Care:Elevé Home Care is a boutique home care agency serving Columbus, Ohio, founded by Dr. Kendra Hill. The agency provides physician-informed, family-centered care designed to bring comfort, confidence, and peace of mind to clients and their families. Elevé Home Care is committed to delivering premium, compassionate support that honors each client's dignity and individuality.Contact: Dr. Kendra Hill, Elevé Home Care, 1900 Polaris Parkway, Suite 450 Columbus, OH 43240

