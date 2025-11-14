Medical Device Subscription Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Medical Device Subscription Market Be By 2025?

The market size of medical device subscriptions has witnessed a massive expansion recently. This growth will surge from $7.33 billion in 2024 to $9.01 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. Factors that catalyzed this growth during the historic period include enhanced government backing for digital health strategies, escalating incidences of lifestyle-associated ailments, increased use of wearable healthcare devices, growth in patient engagement endeavors, and the surging popularity of subscription-oriented wellness regimes.

Expectations are high for remarkable expansion in the medical device subscription market size in the coming years, with predictions of it reaching $20.34 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. This expected growth in the forecast period is primarily due to the escalating acceptance of subscription-based medical models, a heightened focus on patient comfort and adherence, a surge in collaborations between healthcare providers and device creators, a burgeoning market for home healthcare services, and increasing usage of wearable medical devices. Notable trends within the forecast period encompass advancements in mobile health apps, state-of-the-art home-based diagnostic machines, advancements in minimally invasive appliances, cutting-edge cloud-connected diagnostic platforms, and the development of AI-powered clinical decision aids.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Medical Device Subscription Market Landscape?

The increasing importance of monitoring patients remotely is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the medical device subscription market. This type of monitoring involves the use of digital applications to gather and convey health information from patients who are not in traditional healthcare environments, and this information is assessed and guided by healthcare professionals. The focus on this method is growing as there is a burgeoning demand for ongoing healthcare management for real-time patient health tracking, enhancing results, and minimizing hospital trips. Medical device subscription services facilitate remote patient monitoring by giving continuous access to sophisticated medical equipment and digital instruments via versatile subscription-based models. These models not only allow for the collection of real-time data and effortless health monitoring, but they also enable preventative healthcare management without the worry of high initial expenses. For instance, a recent survey conducted in August 2023 by Vivalink, an American healthcare technology firm, found that 84% of respondents who are currently using remote patient monitoring intend to ramp up their usage in 2024. The survey also showed that 45% of providers apply remote patient monitoring for immediate observation like hospital-at-home programs, and 77% believe that in the next five years, care based on remote patient monitoring will surpass the conventional in-patient hospital care. Hence, the accelerating focus on remote patient monitoring is fuelling the expansion of the medical device subscription market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Medical Device Subscription Market?

Major players in the Medical Device Subscription Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Medtronic plc

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• Stryker Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Medical Device Subscription Market?

Leading companies in the field of medical device subscriptions are shifting their focus towards creating innovative products like high-tech health wearables. These advanced products strengthen remote health surveillance and customize wellness management. Advanced health wearables are intelligent devices fitted with sensors that carry out continuous tracking and assessment of physiological functions. This device enables users to keep a real-time check on their wellbeing, spot potential health problems early on, and make informed decisions regarding their health. For example, WHOOP Inc., a U.S. company specializing in medical technology, unveiled the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG in May 2025. These are next-generation health wearables that offer constant, medical-grade monitoring. The features of these devices include on-demand ECGs, tracking of blood pressure, insights on hormones, and advanced recovery analytics, all consolidated within a tiered subscription model with alternatives like, Whoop One, Peak, and Life. These wearables allow users to keep a check on their strain, sleep, and recovery parameters and take advantage of AI-powered insights to give personalized advice for improving performance and keeping up long-term wellness. This launch indicates the company's debut into the medical-grade wearable category, filling the void between fitness monitoring and clinical health evaluation. The platform enables early detection of potential health risks through continuous physiological surveillance and instant data sharing, facilitating users and healthcare experts to make more informed choices.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Medical Device Subscription Market

The medical device subscriptionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Surgical Devices, Other Device Types

2) By Subscription Model: Monthly, Quarterly, Annual, Customized

3) By Application: Cardiology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Respiratory, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Diagnostic Devices: Imaging Diagnostic Devices, Point-of-Care Diagnostic Devices, Laboratory Diagnostic Devices, Wearable Diagnostic Devices

2) By Therapeutic Devices: Drug Delivery Therapeutic Devices, Rehabilitation Therapeutic Devices, Pain Management Therapeutic Devices, Respiratory Therapeutic Devices

3) By Monitoring Devices: Vital Signs Monitoring Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

4) By Surgical Devices: Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, Robotic Surgical Devices, Traditional Surgical Instruments, Endoscopic Surgical Devices

5) By Other Device Types: Assistive Devices, Home Healthcare Devices, Portable Medical Devices, Mobile Health Devices

Medical Device Subscription Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Medical Device Subscription Global Market Report, North America held the leading position in the market for the preceding year. It is anticipated that the region with the most rapid growth will be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

