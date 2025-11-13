Global and European Adipic Acid Market Outlook 2025–2035

adipic acid market

Adipic Acid Market to Reach USD 11,819.0 million by 2035— Asia-Pacific Leads Surge in Nylon 66 and Automotive Applications

MD, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adipic acid market is poised for steady expansion through 2035, fueled by escalating demand for lightweight materials in automotive, textiles, and polyurethanes. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market stood at USD 6,983.1 million in 2024, advancing to USD 7,325.3 million in 2025, and is projected to hit USD 11,819.0 million by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The FMI report, “Adipic Acid Market Size, Share, and Forecast 2025–2035,” reveals an incremental revenue opportunity of nearly USD 4.8 billion over the decade, propelled by nylon 66 production, vehicle lightweighting, and bio-based innovations across industrial sectors.

A Decade of Growth Anchored by Nylon 66 Resins and Sustainability:

Nylon 66 resins dominate applications, capturing 41% market share in 2025 and expanding at a 5.0% CAGR through 2035. Automotive end-use follows closely with 38% share, driven by polyurethane foams and engineering plastics for fuel efficiency and EV components.

From 2025 to 2030, the market is expected to add USD 2.1 billion in value, supported by textile durability upgrades and construction insulation demand. Between 2030 and 2035, an additional USD 2.4 billion in growth is forecast, reflecting bio-based adipic acid scale-up and regulatory pushes for lower emissions.

“Adipic acid remains indispensable for high-performance polymers amid global lightweighting trends,” said an FMI research analyst. “Bio-fermentation pathways and catalytic efficiencies are enabling greener production, aligning with OEM sustainability mandates.”

Adipic Acid Key Market Insights at a Glance:

Metric- Global Estimate

Market Value (2025)- USD 7,325.3 million

Forecast Value (2035)- USD 11,819.0 million

CAGR- 4.9%

Leading Segment- Nylon 66 Resins (41% share)

Dominant End-Use- Automotive Industry (38% share)

Fastest-Growing Region- India (7.1% CAGR)

India: The Fastest-Growing Adipic Acid Market:

FMI’s companion analysis underscores India’s rapid ascent, with the market projected to grow at 7.1% CAGR through 2035. Booming automotive and textile sectors, coupled with infrastructure investments, are accelerating nylon 66 and polyurethane adoption. China follows at 6.4% CAGR, solidifying its role as the world’s top producer and consumer.

Semi-annual updates show H1 2025 CAGR at 4.8% and H2 at 4.9%, with a 40 basis points uplift in the first half driven by seasonal automotive production ramps.

Adipic Acid Five Forces Driving Market Expansion:

Nylon 66 Demand: Essential for automotive parts, textiles, and electronics, supporting USD 1.23 trillion global textile market by 2025.

Lightweighting Initiatives: Reduces vehicle weight, boosts EV range, and meets emission standards.

Polyurethane Growth: Fuels insulation, furniture, and footwear; mattress market to hit USD 50 billion by 2027.

Bio-Based Shift: Renewable feedstocks cut fossil dependency and environmental impact.

Plastics & Plasticizers: PVC applications in construction and healthcare push demand toward USD 1 trillion by 2025.

Adipic Acid Market Segment Overview:

By Application: Nylon 66 resins lead with 41% share in 2025, followed by polyurethanes and plasticizers. Nylon 66 fibers support durable textiles and industrial composites.

By End-Use Industry: Automotive commands 38%, growing at 5.1% CAGR; textiles, construction, and consumer goods follow.

Adipic Acid Market Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific: Dominates with China (6.4% CAGR) and India (7.1% CAGR) leading production shifts and demand.

North America: USA at 5.2% CAGR, driven by EV lightweighting and polyurethane foams.

Europe: Germany at 3.6% CAGR, focusing on green chemistry and high-performance nylons.

Japan: Steady 3.1% CAGR amid mature automotive and electronics sectors.

Adipic Acid Market Competitive Landscape:

- Asahi Kasei Corporation

- Ascend Performance Materials

- BASF SE

- Lanxess AG

- Invista

- Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Tier 1 players like BASF and Invista hold 50-60% share, emphasizing capacity optimization and bio-based R&D. In August 2024, BASF announced phasing out its Ludwigshafen adipic acid plant by late 2025, redirecting to Asia for cost efficiency.

Adipic Acid Market Outlook: Enabling Sustainable Industrial Performance:

Through 2035, adipic acid will pivot toward renewable pathways and recycled applications, countering alternatives like nylon 6 and bio-plastics. Investments in fermentation tech and catalytic processes will sustain competitiveness.

“As industries prioritize durability and decarbonization, adipic acid producers innovating in bio-routes and efficiency will capture long-term value,” the FMI analyst added. “The market’s trajectory hinges on balancing performance with planetary goals.”

