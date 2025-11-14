Edge-GPU Breast Tomosynthesis Box Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Edge-GPU Breast Tomosynthesis Box Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Edge-GPU Breast Tomosynthesis Box Market?

The market size of the edge-GPU breast tomosynthesis box has seen a rapid expansion in the recent times. It is projected to escalate from $0.47 billion in 2024 to $0.53 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The historic surge in the market can be associated with enhanced investments in medical imaging infrastructures, growing use of deep learning algorithms for detecting breast cancer, an increase in partnerships between hardware and imaging software companies, a growing inclination for on-device data processing to bolster privacy, and a rise in health expenditure for diagnostic imaging.

Expectations are high for a swift expansion of the edge-GPU breast tomosynthesis box market in the coming years, with predictions suggesting it may reach $0.88 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the rising incorporation of edge computing with medical imaging, greater government backing for diagnostic imaging, increased demand for portable and standalone edge-GPU devices, a growing preference for faster, high-resolution imaging, and a surge in the adoption of cloud and edge-hybrid imaging systems. Key trends expected during the forecast period include advances in real-time image reconstruction, high-resolution imaging innovations, progression in low-dose radiation techniques, enhancements in seamless software updates, and ahead-of-the curve anomaly detection algorithms.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Edge-GPU Breast Tomosynthesis Box Global Market Growth?

The increase in instances of breast cancer is anticipated to boost the expansion of the edge-GPU breast tomosynthesis box market. Breast cancer describes a condition wherein the breast's abnormal cells proliferate uncontrollably, creating a malignant tumor that may metastasize to other body parts. Early detection via screening and awareness dramatically enhances treatment results and survival rates. The number of breast cancer cases is rising due to shifts in lifestyle, such as unhealthy eating habits, lower physical activity levels, and hormonal effects, all of which heighten the risk of aberrant cell development in breast tissue, leading to a global increase in diagnoses. The edge-GPU breast tomosynthesis box contributes to breast cancer management by offering high-definition 3D imagery that facilitates the timely and precise identification of tumors, enhances diagnostic accuracy, and facilitates quicker and more effective image processing for superior treatment planning. For example, the World Health Organization, an intergovernmental agency based in Switzerland, reported in August 2025 that in 2022, breast cancer was the most prevalent cancer in women in 157 out of 185 countries, making up about 99% of cases in women and only 0.5–1% in men. Hence, the growing incidence of breast cancer is propelling the growth of the edge-GPU breast tomosynthesis box market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Edge-GPU Breast Tomosynthesis Box Market?

Major players in the Edge-GPU Breast Tomosynthesis Box Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hologic Inc.

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Planmed Oy

• Carestream Health Inc.

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

• Varex Imaging Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Edge-GPU Breast Tomosynthesis Box Market In The Globe?

Key players in the Edge-GPU breast tomosynthesis box market are devoting their resources to technological advancements such as speedier image processing to boost image resolution, minimize scanning time, and heighten precision during initial breast cancer screening processes. Swift image processing denotes the application of high-powered computational hardware, such as GPUs or other specialized equipment, to efficiently and swiftly enhance and process digital images. This enables quicker reconstruction, assessment, and depiction of intricate imaging data, thereby enhancing productivity and precision in medical imaging. For instance, in June 2025, U.S.-based medical device firm, QT Imaging, Inc., introduced its latest software for breast imaging reconstruction which is driven by the NVIDIA L40 GPU acceleration. This software delivered rapid and more accurate image processing, higher diagnostic precision, and better workflow efficiency for medical specialists, indicating a notable leap in breast imaging technology. The launch aimed to facilitate breast cancer screening by providing faster and more precise detection, lightening the load on radiologists, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes via cutting-edge, high-speed imaging technology.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Edge-GPU Breast Tomosynthesis Box Market Report?

The edge-gpu breast tomosynthesis boxmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standalone Edge-GPU Box, Integrated Edge-GPU Systems

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Other Distribution Types

3) By Application Type: Breast Cancer Screening, Diagnostic Imaging, Research And Development, Other Application Types

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone Edge-GPU Box: Compact Edge-GPU Box, Portable Edge-GPU Box, High-Performance Edge-GPU Box, Modular Edge-GPU Box

2) By Integrated Edge-GPU Systems: Hospital Integrated Systems, Diagnostic Center Integrated Systems, Research Laboratory Integrated Systems, Mobile Screening Unit Integrated Systems

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Edge-GPU Breast Tomosynthesis Box Industry?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global edge-GPU breast tomosynthesis box market. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to demonstrate the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

