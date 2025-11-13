Global and European Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market Outlook 2025–2035: Expanding USD 248.2 billion by 2035

Air cargo & freight logistics market is projected to grow from USD 76.3 billion in 2025 to USD 248.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.5%

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market , valued at USD 76.3 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 248.2 billion by 2035, registering a robust 12.5% CAGR. Growth is propelled by rising e-commerce volumes, faster delivery expectations, and integrated digital forwarding services.Supply-chain resilience is no longer optional. With manufacturers and retailers demanding speed, transparency, and reliability, air freight logistics have moved from niche to strategic.Fast FactsMarket size (2025): USD 76.3 billionMarket size (2035): USD 248.2 billionForecast CAGR (2025–2035): 12.5%Leading destination: Domestic (57.0% share)Top service type: Forwarding (51.2% share)Key growth hubs: Asia-Pacific, North America, EuropeTo Access the Complete Data Tables & in-depth Insights, Request a Discount on this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11442 What’s Winning, and WhyShippers now demand complete logistics solutions—from origin to shelf—with visibility and speed.Forwarding services dominate because they integrate customs, warehousing, and transport.Domestic routes lead as near-market distribution and e-commerce fulfilment escalate.Asia-Pacific growth surges driven by trade liberalisation, manufacturing scale-up, and logistics infrastructure investment.Where to Play (Channels & Regions)Channel dynamics pivot around full-service logistics platforms and technology-driven routes.North America: High-value cargo, advanced automation, and premium service models.Europe: Compliance-rich environment, strong forwarding networks, and sustainability push.Asia-Pacific: The fastest growth zone – large domestic volumes, infrastructure upgrades, and e-commerce tailwinds.What Teams Should Do NextR&DDevelop AI-driven route optimisation and real-time tracking dashboards.Test modular cargo-handling systems for rapid e-commerce fulfilment.Pilot electrified or sustainable freighter solutions to meet green-logistics demands.Marketing & SalesPosition full-services (forwarding + customs + fulfilment) as premium offerings.Target high-growth e-commerce brands needing rapid global distribution.Develop regional value propositions for Asia-Pacific B2B clients.Regulatory & QAStrengthen compliance frameworks for cross-border air freight (customs, security, climate control).Institute digital documentation protocols to reduce clearance delays.Audit supply-chain visibility tools for reliability and risk mitigation.Sourcing & OperationsSecure high-capacity freighter slot agreements to meet growth volume.Expand domestic hub networks in emerging markets for faster delivery.Partner with tech platforms to integrate warehousing and fulfillment into cargo flows.Three Quick Plays This QuarterLaunch a pilot “express air-freight forwarding” package targeting e-commerce SMBs.Secure strategic forwarding contracts in one major Asia-Pacific hub.Roll out a digital tracking dashboard offering real-time shipment visibility to mid-tier clients.The Take:Air cargo and freight logistics is no longer just a transport channel—it is the backbone of time-sensitive supply chains. With the market set to more than triple by 2035, companies that combine digital excellence, strategic hubs, and full-service logistics will capture the value in the weekly deliveries, global fulfilment, and retail shelf real-time demands.Purchase Full Report for Detailed Insights:For access to full forecasts, regional breakouts, company share analysis, and emerging trend assessments, you can purchase the complete report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/11442 Have specific requirements and need assistance on report pricing or have a limited budget? Please contact sales@factmr.comRelated Reports:Air Start Unit Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/air-start-unit-market Air-Swept Mills Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/air-swept-mills-market Air Scrubber Rental Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/air-scrubber-rental-market Air Compressor Rental Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/air-compressor-rental-market About Fact.MR:Fact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses for reliable insights and strategic intelligence. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

