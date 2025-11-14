Handball Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Handball Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant expansion in the handball market size in the past years. The market is projected to escalate from $1.19 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the expansion of grassroots clubs, its addition to school physical education curriculums, successes of national teams, increased visibility of tournaments, a rise in the demand for indoor recreation due to urbanization, and an increase in corporate sponsorship and local patronage.

The handball sector's projected growth is robust for the coming years, expanding to a worth of $1.66 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors such as the development of talent academies for the youth, increased participation by women and girls, investments in indoor multipurpose arenas by the government, a surge in competitions at school and college level, and heightened corporate well-being and community sports schemes are all contributing to this projected growth. The period mentioned will also witness key trends such as ultra-wideband connected ball tracking, tagging of players and equipment using radio frequency identification, computer vision-mediated refereeing and instant replay systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning for performance analysis, and internet of things-powered smart arenas and equipment.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Handball Market?

The surge in consciousness about the benefits of physical activity is predicted to propel the handball market's expansion. Physical activity encompasses any body movements initiated by skeletal muscles demanding energy consumption, including a myriad of activities like sports, exercise, work-related tasks, and routine functional movements. One significant element contributing to the growing consciousness about physical activity is extensive health education. Well-educated individuals are more likely to comprehend the advantages of regular motion for the physical, mental, and social wellness, thus promoting a societal emphasis on maintaining an energetic lifestyle. Handball provides a captivating team sport, encouraging involvement from various age brackets, and embodies the social and health benefits of continuous physical activity. For example, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based United Nations agency, in June 2024, global initiatives are aiming for a 10% relative decline in physical inactivity amongst adults and adolescents by 2025, rising to 15% by 2030. Hence, the surge in consciousness about physical activity is fueling the handball market's growth.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Handball Industry?

Key players in the handball market are trailing a path towards innovation and sustainability. These large-scale companies are introducing smart and eco-friendly handballs; game-elevating devices equipped with sensor technology for tracking performance in real-time and fabricated from recycled or environmentally friendly materials to minimize environmental harm. For example, Handball-Bundesliga GmbH (HBL), a German professional handball league establishment, rolled out Planet HBL in April 2024. The product comes with a motion-detecting technology that provides live data, such as the speed and trajectory of the ball, thereby boosting game analytics and audience involvement. Furthermore, it uses recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) substances, indicating an increased focus on conservation and resource efficiency in the realm of professional handball gear.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Handball Market

The handballmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Indoor Handball, Beach Handball, Field Handball

2) By Demographic: Children (5-12 Years), Teens (13-19 Years), Young Adults (20-35 Years), Adults (36-50 Years), Seniors (50+ Years)

3) By Revenue Source: Ticket Sales, Sponsorships And Partnerships, Media Rights, Merchandise Sales, Membership And Subscriptions

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Clubs And Associations, Schools And Colleges, Individual Players, Youth And Junior Handball, Professional Players, Amateur Players

Subsegments:

1) By Indoor Handball: Synthetic Balls, Foldable Goals, Grip Shoes, Knee Pads, Wrist Guards

2) By Beach Handball: Saltwater Balls, Sand Nets, Barefoot Socks, Sun Hats, Sunglasses

3) By Field Handball: Leather Balls, Steel Frame Goals, Studded Cleats, Elbow Guards, Shin Guards

Global Handball Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led the global handball market as the largest region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the quickest growing area in the future. The Handball Global Market Report 2025 includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

