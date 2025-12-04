Young 11-year Old Author Rajveer Dhar Announces His Upcoming Debut Novel "Dreamcatchers"

WA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A young writer from Seattle, Washington, is getting ready to share his first book with the world. Dreamcatchers, written by 11-year-old Rajveer Dhar under his pen name RV, is a heartwarming and inspiring story about friendship, teamwork, and dreams. The book relates the story of how four friends, who come from very different backgrounds, meet at a local soccer try-out and begin a journey that changes their lives.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸Dreamcatchers is a sports fiction story made for young readers, soccer lovers or anyone who needs some inspiration or is chasing their dream. The book follows the journey of four kids from different backgrounds who meet by chance and slowly grow into a close-knit team. They train hard, face challenges, and learn what it really means to stay together through wins and losses while pursuing their one common dream of helping USA win the World Cup soccer one day.As the years pass, their friendship is tested by time and change. But one dream keeps them connected, the dream of helping the United States Men’s National Team compete in the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The book gently asks, Will their bond stay strong? Will their dream come true?The story celebrates hope, friendship, and never giving up. It shows how sports can bring people together and how teamwork helps turn impossible goals into real ones.𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲The book’s message is simple and clear: follow your dreams and stay true to your friends. Dreamcatchers reminds readers that success is not just about winning matches, but about believing in yourself and standing by those who matter most.Through this story, Rajveer hopes to inspire young readers to work hard, stay kind, and never stop chasing what they love.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗥𝗮𝗷𝘃𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝗿, known by his pen name 𝗥𝗩, is an 11-year-old sixth-grade student and an aspiring author. He is the first published author in his family. His love for soccer and storytelling inspired him to write Dreamcatchers.Rajveer lives in Seattle with his dad Raj, mom Maitreyee, and 5-year-old sister Rihanna. Rajveer spends much of his time playing soccer, reading, playing music, pursuing his interests around technology and sharing stories with his friends and teachers. He is an academically gifted student, 1st Dan black-belt in TKD, certified in piano from Trinity College of Music, plays goalkeeper for his local club, and has a passion for technology. Rajveer wants to be a pilot when he grows up, he loves everything about planes. His other passion is soccer, and he is a huge fan of both Seattle Sounders and Manchester United. He runs his own YouTube channel around soccer and planes. Rajveer’s book reflects his passion for the sport and his belief that strong friendships can overcome any challenge. He intends to keep writing more inspirational stories and explore new genre.𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁RV received warm support from his teachers at Tambark Creek Elementary School, who encouraged him to keep writing and to believe in his ideas. Their guidance helped him stay focused and complete his first full novel. Notably, he was inspired by his fifth-grade teacher, Ms. Vargas, whose continuous guidance and support played an important role throughout the project.RV was also supported and inspired by Mr. Josie Costa, one of his other teachers at Tambark Creek, and a published author himself. Mr. Costa says, “𝘙𝘝 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘭. 𝘐𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘮𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺.”Rajveer adds:“𝘞𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘋𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘮𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘐𝘵 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘮𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 8 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘮𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘭. 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘴𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺. 𝘐 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘩𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴’ 𝘣𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘴, 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰 𝘢 𝘸𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 – 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘰𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬, 𝘐 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘶𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮. 𝘐 𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴”𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀Dreamcatchers is more than just a sports story. It is about growing up, learning from mistakes, and holding on to dreams that seem too big. It is a story many young readers can relate to — about friendship, practice, and never giving up.The book also highlights the value of inclusion and teamwork, showing how children from different walks of life can come together for something greater than themselves.𝗨𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵This press release marks the pre-publishing stage of Dreamcatchers. The official launch announcement will follow soon, with updates about events, school readings, and community engagement opportunities. Media and local organizations are invited to connect for early review copies or coverage.

