Two-Wheeler Resale Boom : Used Bike Market Projected to Hit USD 66.2 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Used Bike Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Distribution channel, by Source, by Engine capacity, by Type, by Propulsion : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031." The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.The global used bike market size was valued at $38.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $66.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Get Sample of Research Report –Prime determinants of growthAn increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion, the high cost associated with new bikes, and the rise in internet-based sales drive the growth of the global used bike market. However, the high risk of accidents restricts the used bike market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for bike taxi services and the rising adoption of electric motorcycles present new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global used bike market.The majority of customers also choose to purchase used bikes online, which promotes the expansion of the online used bike market sector. While the used bike industry is expected to increase sales in some areas, several vehicle companies are hurting as a result of the epidemic. Also, the used bike market was created during the epidemic as a result of an increase in bike sales made online. In comparison to the pre-pandemic online used bikes market scenario, the demand for online used bike purchases has increased due to the lockdown and social distancing effects.The C2C segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on the distribution channel, the C2C segment held the highest used bike market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global used bike market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Low pricing and easy transfer of documents are the factors that drive the growth of the segment. In addition, direct one-on-one interaction between the buyers and sellers is a major factor that creates scope opportunity for this segment in the used bikes market. However, the B2C segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.The 125 to 250cc segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on engine capacity, the 125 to 250cc segment held the highest used bike market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global used bike market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Along with being affordable and fuel-efficient, the superior appearance of motorcycles in this market segment quickly grabs the attention of the consumer. These motorcycles’ minimal maintenance costs are another aspect of the market’s high demand for this segment. Moreover, 150cc to 200cc dirt bikes with two-stroke engines are typically utilized for off-road racing. Although two-stroke road motorcycles are no longer frequently produced, riders can still buy used bikes. Compared to a typical four-stroke engine, these engines provide more power, but they also require more maintenance. However, the electric drive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.Buy Complete Research Report Now –The standard segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on type, the standard segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly 35% of the global used bike market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the Standard motorcycles consume less fuel as compared to other bikes (sports & cruiser) and are easy to control and ride, thus propelling the demand in the used bike market. In addition, they come in many varied sizes and are great for daily commuting as they are inexpensive, reliable, comfortable, and economic. Owning to these features standard bikes segment selected for daily commuting or daily travel, as well as they are affordable to maintain. However, the sports segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global used bikes market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of ride-hailing services or bike taxi services in the region is anticipated to propel the growth of the market across the region. One of the most practical modes of transportation, bike taxis allow users to request a vehicle via online platforms. Additionally, information on the driver and the passenger is transmitted when requesting transport, making ride-hailing services far safer than conventional taxi services. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying –Leading Market Players: –Bafta Japan Inc.Blade MotorcyclesDroom, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd.Motohunt Inc.Motorbikes4AllMundimoto Europe SLTriumph MotorcyclesUsed Motorcycle Store. Com (Dealer Spike)Yamaha Certified Pre-Owned.Browse More Trending Reports :Electric Powertrain MarketBrake and Steer By Wire MarketAdaptive Optics MarketExhaust Heat Recovery System MarketE-Drive for Automotive MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.