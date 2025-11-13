Haddock Market Is Anticipated To Project Robust Growth With A CAGR Of 4.8% By 2030

Rise in fish production to meet food supply, surge in demand for nutritious diet, technological advancements in field of fishharvesting/aquaculture drive growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Haddock industry was generated $0.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in fish production to meet food supply, surge in demand for nutritious diet, and technological advancements in the field of fish harvesting/aquaculture drive the growth of the global haddock market. However, adoption of veganism and volatility in the prices of haddock hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high growth potential in developing countries presents new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15850 Growing demand for processed seafood, increase in awareness of health benefits regarding haddock, and rise in production of the haddock is expected to spur growth of the market during the forecast period.Easy availability of haddock, despite being rarely produced and growing awareness regarding nutritional value and health benefits are expected to propel demand for haddock during the forecast period. For instance, haddock is a significant source of omega-3 fatty acids, which supports heart health. Omega-3 may also have benefits for skin health, preventing conditions such as dermatitis.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/haddock-market/purchase-options The haddock market segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into fresh, frozen, and smoked. By distribution channel, it is segmented into retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, food service, online sales, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the UK, Ireland, Russia, Poland, Germany, Norway, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted the haddock market growth. In addition, owing to COVID-19, production activities were temporarily shut down, which consequently lowered export and import activities. Furthermore, reduced demand from the food services sector has majorly and adversely impacted the haddock market in 2020. As foodservice units in the U.S. and Europe are starting to re-open, demand is expected to improve.For Purchase Enquiry at: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15850 Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global haddock market size . Rise in health awareness among consumers has fueled the demand for healthy seafood, such as haddock, in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to increasing consumer awareness in the region.Leading Market PlayersChannel Fish ProcessingChannel Seafoods InternationalCTLE Seafood, Inc.Holmes SeafoodHottlet Frozen FoodsMarz SeafoodOcean More Foods Co., LimitedPolar Seafood Greenland A/SSeacore Seafood Inc.The Fish Company.Trending Reports:Shellfish Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shellfish-market-A324353 Seaweed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-market Commercial Fish Feed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-fish-feed-market-A35141

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.