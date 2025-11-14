The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's E-Textile Health Monitoring Market to Expand at a 27.5% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $9.49 Billion

Expected to grow to $9.50 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The E-Textile Health Monitoring Market Worth?

The market size for e-textile health monitoring has witnessed a tremendous surge in the recent past. The market is anticipated to expand from $2.81 billion in 2024 to a staggering $3.59 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. This substantial growth in the past years is a result of the rising uptake of wearable health devices, increasing prevalence of long-term health conditions, burgeoning demand for incessant health supervision, growing cognizance about remote patient healthcare, and abundant investment in intelligent textile technologies.

Anticipated to experience remarkable expansion in the forthcoming years, the e-textile health monitoring market is predicted to inflate to a value of $9.50 billion by 2029, progressing with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. Factors that will attribute to this flourishing during the forecast period are an escalating utilization of wireless communication technologies within e-textiles, a heightened focus on senior citizen healthcare and home monitoring, an increase in demand for real-time tracking of vital signs, growing need for remote patient monitoring solutions and innovative developments within conductive and supple materials. Quintessential trends in the forecast period constitute the inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning in e-textile devices, advancements in sensors that are flexible and stretchable, incorporation of wireless communication and cloud platforms, progress made in energy harvesting and textiles devoid of batteries, along with the integration of multi-parameter monitoring systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The E-Textile Health Monitoring Market?

The growth of the e-textile health monitoring market is being spurred by the escalating demand for remote patient monitoring solutions. These solutions, powered by digital platforms and connected devices, allow health professionals to remotely keep track of and manage patients' health data. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is pushing the adoption of these technologies, as they enable continuous monitoring of crucial signs and facilitate early detection of potential health issues. As a result, substantial hospital readmissions can be prevented. By embedding sensors in fabric, e-textile health monitoring facilitates the real-time transmission of health data for long-term, comfortable patient monitoring. For instance, the Department of Health and Human Services reported in August 2025 that in the previous year, about a million enrollees benefited from remote patient monitoring, marking a 27% increase from 2023. Consequently, e-textile health monitoring market growth is being driven by the surging demand for remote patient monitoring solutions. Similarly, the escalating instances of respiratory disorders are fueling the market's growth due to the increasing requirement for continuous respiration monitoring and early detection. Respiratory disorders, which impair normal lung functions, are becoming more prevalent due to growing air pollution. Such pollution damages lung tissue and leads to conditions like asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory difficulties. E-textile health monitoring contributes to respiratory disorder management by constantly checking breathing patterns, which enables early detection of abnormalities and quick medical action to avert complications. An instance of this is cited in a report by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) from October 2024. According to the report, there were 8.2 million new tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2023, a sharp increase from 7.5 million new cases reported the previous year. Hence, the escalating respiratory disorders are driving the growth of the e-textile health monitoring market.

Who Are The Major Players In The E-Textile Health Monitoring Market?

Major players in the E-Textile Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Jabil Inc.

• Toray Industries Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• BioSerenity

• Owlet Inc.

• Myant Health Inc.

• Smartex Srl

• Siren Care Inc.

• Carre Technologies Inc.

• Xenoma Inc.



Which Segment Accounted For The Largest E-Textile Health Monitoring Market Share?

The e-textile health monitoringmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wearable E-Textiles, Implantable E-Textiles, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Sensor Integration, Wireless Communication, Conductive Materials, Other Technologies

3) By Material: Conductive Yarns, Conductive Fabrics, Sensors, Other Materials

4) By Application: Cardiac Monitoring, Respiratory Monitoring, Activity Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Sports And Fitness, Military And Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wearable E-Textiles: Smart Clothing, Fitness Tracking Apparel, Medical Monitoring Garments

2) By Implantable E-Textiles: Cardiac Monitoring Implants, Neural Monitoring Implants, Drug Delivery Implants

3) By Other Product Types: Sensor Embedded Patches, Smart Bandages, Rehabilitation Monitoring Textiles

What Are The Regional Trends In The E-Textile Health Monitoring Market?

For the year under consideration in the E-Textile Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2025, North America commanded the largest market share. However, it is expected that the quickest expansion in the predicted period will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The regions contemplated in this market report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

