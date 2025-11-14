The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's E-Mobility Digital Wallet Display Market Set to Reach $6.41 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $6.42 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The E-Mobility Digital Wallet Display Market Through 2025?

The digital wallet market for e-mobility displays has seen spectacular growth in the recent past. It is anticipated to increase from a market worth of $2.26 billion in 2024 to $2.79 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) pegged at 23.5%. The historical growth of this market sector can be credited to factors such as the early embrace of digital payment options in the transportation industry, the emergence of contactless payment methods, the rising utilization of digital wallets in electronic vehicles, the spread of EV charging facilities, and the ascendance of a mobile-first consumer mindset.

The market of e-mobility digital wallets is predicted to expand significantly in the upcoming years, with its value projected to reach $6.42 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. This expected surge in the forecast period is due to numerous factors such as increased use of electric vehicles, spread of smart mobility infrastructure, advancements in payment technologies, encouraging government policies towards e-mobility, and a growing preference for contactless and cashless transactions. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period consist of the incorporation of digital wallets for trouble-free payments in electric vehicles, embracing contactless payment methods like NFC and QR codes, improved security features utilizing biometrics and tokenization, development of cross-border payment competencies, and assimilation with smart mobility ecosystems.

Download a free sample of the e-mobility digital wallet display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29052&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The E-Mobility Digital Wallet Display Market?

The surge in the demand for contactless payment solutions is predicted to drive the expansion of the e-mobility digital wallet display market in the future. Methods of payment that involve tapping or waving a card, smartphone, or wearable device close to a payment terminal without any physical contact are gaining popularity due to their convenience and quickness. Moreover, they minimize the opportunity for fraud and eliminate the necessity for physical cash or cards. The advent of e-mobility digital wallet displays promotes these touchless payments by integrating payment interfaces within vehicles or charge stations, allowing users to initiate payments instantly and facilitating smoother transactions without the requirement of tangible cash or cards. This greatly enhances the convenience factor for drivers and passengers. For example, the Central Bank based in Germany, a key institution of the European Union nations, reported in January 2024, that the volume of non-physical card payment transactions in the first six months of 2023 climbed by 24.3% from $20.9 billion in the first half of 2022. Also, the respective total value rose by 25.9% to $545.27 billion. Therefore, the escalating demand for non-physical payment solutions propels the expansion of the e-mobility digital wallet display market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The E-Mobility Digital Wallet Display Market?

Major players in the E-Mobility Digital Wallet Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Volkswagen AG

• Google LLC

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Stellantis N.V.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Ford Motor Company

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The E-Mobility Digital Wallet Display Market?

Predominant businesses in the e-mobility digital wallet display market are strategically partnering with other companies to promote the use of smooth, contactless transaction services in vehicles and charging systems. These partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's assets, knowledge, or technology to accomplish common business goals and boost growth, innovation, and market spread without needing full-scale mergers or acquisitions. For example, in October 2024, the South Korean automobile manufacturer, Kia Corporation collaborated with Parkopedia, a UK-based connected car services provider, to debut CarPay, an in-car payment service, initially on the Kia EV3 model. CarPay enables drivers in 19 European countries to easily find and pay for more than 1.7 million on- and off-street parking spots directly via the car's navigation screen with a securely saved payment card. This feature eradicates the requirement for separate apps or parking machines, which significantly boosts convenience, a boon for electric vehicle drivers who frequently encounter parking issues and penalties. CarPay plans to extend further into future Kia models, accepting payments for an even greater range of goods and services, signalling a crucial improvement in the driving and parking experience.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The E-Mobility Digital Wallet Display Market

The e-mobility digital wallet displaymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Payment Type: Contactless, Quick Response (QR) Code, Near Field Communication (NFC), Other Payment Types

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Electric Vehicles, Public Transportation, Charging Stations, Fleet Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Individual Consumers, Commercial Fleets, Public Transit Operators, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Display Panel, Touchscreen Interface, Near Field Communication (NFC) Module, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Reader, Sensor Modules, Embedded Processors

2) By Software: Mobile Application, Payment Gateway Software, Security And Encryption Software, User Interface (UI) Software, Firmware

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Software Update Services, Data Analytics And Reporting Services, Consulting And Training Services

View the full e-mobility digital wallet display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-mobility-digital-wallet-display-global-market-report

Global E-Mobility Digital Wallet Display Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe dominated the e-mobility digital wallet display market as the largest region. The Asia-Pacific, however, is predicted to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The global market report on e-mobility digital wallet display includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global E-Mobility Digital Wallet Display Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Measuring And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/measuring-and-control-instruments-global-market-report

Scientific Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scientific-instruments-global-market-report

Test And Measurement Equipment Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/test-and-measurement-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.