Steering Column Control Module Market to Reach USD 41.82 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand for Safer

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Steering Column Control Module Market was valued at USD 22.43 billion in 2024.Steering Column Control Module Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.Steering Column Control Module Market Overview:The Steering Column Control Module (SCCM) Market is seeing substantial growth, primarily due to the ongoing introduction of advanced electronics by vehicle manufacturers to improve safety, comfort, and convenience. SCCMs are also referred to as steering column control assemblies. Regardless of the usage, the steering wheel is connected to vehicle safety, electrical systems control, control of the vehicle systems, and to Driver Assistance systems through the SCCM. As the automotive industry evolves, automotive mass and manufacturing design are increasingly integrated with electronics.Automotive manufacturers are also developing smaller, software-controlled modules to improve energy efficiency and overall performance, particularly with electric and automated vehicle designs. The growth in connected and luxury vehicles, as well as ADAS features, is leading to healthy benefits for the SCCM Market.Furthermore, OEM and Tier 1 automotive supplier development of lightweight and energy-efficient steering column control modules will support the design of electric and hybrid vehicles with advanced features for motor control in the steering column. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to accelerate the transition to new powertrains in next-generation mobility, driven by manufacturing support for OEMs for EV incentives. Thus, energy efficiency and enhanced features are escalating the growth of the SCCM market.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Steering-Column-Control-Module-Market/721 Steering Column Control Module Market Dynamics:Market Drivers:Reliance on Steering System Suppliers: OEMs are dependent on steering system suppliers for advancements in technology and innovation, motivating product advancement continuously.Increasing Safety Regulations: Required safety regulations and growing awareness by consumers regarding driver safety are driving the adoption of SCCM into all vehicle types.Growing Demand for Luxury Vehicles: The increased sales of luxury and high-performance vehicles across the globe are increasing the demand for high-tech steering column modules.Market Restraints:Increasing Adoption of Shared Mobility: The growth of car-sharing and ride-hailing services decreases personal vehicle ownership, thereby decreasing the demand for new automotive components like steering column control modules. Continued growth of shared mobility globally will likely pose a notable restraint on the overall growth of the SCCM market.High Replacement Costs: In many cases, a malfunctioning component in a steering column control module requires replacing the entire unit instead of removing only the defective element. This adds maintenance costs for consumers and provisioning and warranty struggles for manufacturers, and thus limits broad introduction in markets where cost is a consideration.Market Opportunity: Increased Demand for Cabin Comfort: More consumers are looking for more comfort, convenience, and ergonomically designed interior spaces, increasing the demand for bespoke steering column control modules. This trend now offers OEMs and component suppliers potential for considerable growth, providing premium, human-centric systems that enhance driver experience and vehicle experience.Steering Column Control Module Market Segment Analysis:By Steering Type: The Power Steering segment captured the largest share in 2024. Power Steering systems enhance steering control, decrease steering effort for the driver, and improve overall vehicle safety, making it the more common solution across most vehicle types.By Vehicle Type: The Passenger Car segment accounted for the largest share in 2024 due to the growing production of Vehicles, greater adoption rates of electronic steering technologies by automotive manufacturers, and growing consumer demand for safety and comfort features in vehicles.By Distribution Channel:The OEM segment accounted for the major share in 2024. Automotive manufacturers are integrating SCCM's more in daily production in order to satisfy performance and safety standards.Regional Insights:In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region holds 43% of the global market share and is expected to show considerable growth during the forecast period. The growing automotive manufacturing in China, India, and South Korea, and improved government initiatives are leading to the region's growing market potential. Meanwhile, North America is expected to show a gradual improvement due to high vehicle ownership and the presence of advanced steering systems in new vehicles.Steering Column Control Module Market Key Players:ValeoIdiditZF TRWDelphi Automotive LLPLeopold Kostal Gmbh & Co. KGNexteer AutomotiveBorgWarner Inc.DENSO Corp.Eaton Corp. PlcHELLA GmbH and Co. KGaAHyundai Motor GroupMerit Automotive Electronics SystemsTexas Instruments IncorporatedThese companies focus on innovation, product development, and strategic collaborations to expand their presence in global markets.Recent DevelopmentsValeo collaborated with ROHM Semiconductor in November 2024 to create next-generation power modules for electric vehicle inverters. This integrated approach supports steering module electronics for electric vehicle (EV) architecture.In August 2024, Nexteer Automotive introduced its Modular Pinion-Assist Electric Power Steering (mPEPS) system that focuses on improved safety and performance while also integrating steering column control module capabilities for electric vehicles (EVs) and traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.In September 2023, Bosch announced a deal with a prominent European automaker to deliver steering modules that feature haptic-feedback capabilities and adaptive surface response. In September 2023, Bosch announced a deal with a prominent European automaker to deliver steering modules that feature haptic-feedback capabilities and adaptive surface response. They plan to have the steering modules ready for series production by mid-2025.

FAQs
How does the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles affect the SCCM market?
Electric and hybrid vehicles increase demand for lightweight, energy-efficient, and software-integrated SCCMs designed to optimize steering control and power management.

What are the key challenges faced by the SCCM market?
High replacement costs and the growing trend of shared mobility, which reduces individual vehicle ownership, are key restraints for the SCCM market.

What are the emerging opportunities in the SCCM market?
Rising demand for ergonomic, customizable, and smart steering systems offers new opportunities for OEMs and suppliers focused on cabin comfort and human-machine interface (HMI) innovation.

How are government regulations influencing the SCCM market?
Governments worldwide are implementing stringent vehicle safety and emission regulations, encouraging OEMs to integrate more electronic control modules like SCCMs to ensure compliance and enhance safety performance.

What is the future outlook for the SCCM market?
The SCCM market is expected to experience robust growth through 2032, supported by vehicle electrification, ADAS expansion, and the shift toward autonomous and connected mobility solutions.

Related Reports:
Tire Retreading Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Tire-Retreading-Market/2785
Pickup Truck Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/pickup-truck-market/2749
Micromotor Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/micromotor-market/2671
Software-Defined Vehicle Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/software-defined-vehicle-market/2655
Intelligent Battery Sensor Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/intelligent-battery-sensor-market-/2600

About Stellar Market Research (SMR)
Stellar Market Research (SMR) delivers data-driven insights across 12,000+ industries, providing accurate market forecasts, competitive analysis, technology trend evaluation, and strategic recommendations. SMR enables businesses, investors, and policymakers to make informed decisions backed by reliable and objective research. SMR enables businesses, investors, and policymakers to make informed decisions backed by reliable and objective research.

