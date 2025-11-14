In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Worth $15.54 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Market Worth?

The size of the in vitro cancer diagnostics market has seen significant growth in the recent past. The market, which is expected to be worth $10.68 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $11.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth observed in the historical period can be credited to several factors like the rising prevalence of cancer, increased patient awareness regarding early cancer detection, a surge in the usage of molecular diagnostic methods, higher investments in healthcare infrastructure, and augmented research into biomarker discovery for cancer diagnostics.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the in vitro cancer diagnostics market over the next few years, with projections indicating it will reach a value of $15.54 billion by 2029, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to an uptick in demand for personalized oncology treatments, a growing need for point-of-care cancer diagnostics, increased awareness about less invasive testing procedures, larger investments in biotech and diagnostic startups, and a rising necessity for economically efficient diagnostic alternatives. Significant trends anticipated throughout this forecast period encompass progress in liquid biopsy technology, assimilation with artificial intelligence, breakthroughs in microfluidics platforms, progression in digital pathology systems, and advancements in genomic data analysis.

What Are The Factors Driving The In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The anticipated increase in the utilization of liquid biopsy technologies is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the in vitro cancer diagnostics market. Liquid biopsies are minimally invasive tests that detect and evaluate biomarkers like circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), or exosomes in bodily fluids such as blood, urine, or saliva to keep track of the existence, development, or response to treatment in cancer cases. The application of liquid biopsy technologies is broadening with advancements in the extraction and analysis of circulating tumor DNA and circulating tumor cells from blood and other bodily fluids. There is a growing demand for in vitro cancer diagnostic solutions as the swift extension of liquid biopsy technologies prompts companies to implement non-invasive and real-time molecular profiling instruments for cancer detection and treatment guidance. For instance, in May 2025, NHS England, a public healthcare system in the UK, reported that the new liquid biopsy blood test's initial rollout in the UK is projected to assist up to 15,000 patients with suspected lung cancer and 5,000 women with advanced breast cancer each year. This figure is set to increase rapidly from about 2,200 patients tested in early 2025 to an estimated 20,000 patients per year by 2028. Hence, the growing use of liquid biopsy technologies is fuelling the demand for the in vitro cancer diagnostics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Danaher Corporation

• Abbott Laboratories

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Illumina Inc

• Hologic Inc

• Qiagen N.V

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

• Agilent Technologies

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Industry?

Major companies operating in the in vitro cancer diagnostics market are focusing on developing AI-driven cancer diagnostics to enhance patient care and advance personalized healthcare. AI-driven cancer diagnostics refers to the use of artificial intelligence to analyze medical and molecular data from patient samples, imaging, or genetic tests, enabling more accurate detection, diagnosis, and prediction of cancer. For instance, in September 2024, Roche, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, launched the Digital Pathology Open Environment, a collaborative platform that securely integrates advanced AI-based image analysis tools from Roche and multiple third-party developers. The platform enables pathologists to access innovative algorithms within Roche’s Navify Digital Pathology enterprise software, improving diagnostic precision and workflow efficiency. By promoting collaboration and data sharing, the platform accelerates innovation in cancer diagnostics and research, supports precision medicine, and facilitates targeted treatments, ultimately broadening access to cutting-edge digital pathology tools worldwide.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Market Share?

The in vitro cancer diagnosticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Kits, Instruments, Reagents, Software, Consumables

2) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Immunohistochemistry, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Home Care Settings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Kits: Immunoassay Kits, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Kits, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Kits, Flow Cytometry Kits

2) By Instruments: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments, Sequencers, Flow Cytometers, Imaging Systems

3) By Reagents: Enzymes, Buffers, Probes, Stains

4) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Imaging Software, Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Software, Diagnostic Reporting Software

5) By Consumables: Microplates, Pipette Tips, Tubes, Slides

What Are The Regional Trends In The In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Market?

In the In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. It is anticipated that the region with the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period will be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

