Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Sterilization Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company's Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Sterilization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Sterilization Market From 2025 To 2029?

The market size for hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. This market, evaluated at $1.39 billion in 2024, is anticipated to elevate to $1.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth during the historic period is a result of the heightened adoption of sterilization in healthcare facilities, an escalating demand for infection control, increasing consciousness about hospital-acquired infections, expansion in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and a surge in its use in labs and research contexts.

The market for hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to $2.12 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The projected growth during the forecast period could be driven by factors such as the growing adoption of automated sterilization systems, increasing demand for quick sterilization solutions, heightened emphasis on patient safety, an upturn in biopharmaceutical production, and inflated investments in healthcare infrastructure. Notable trends during the forecast timeframe include technological advancements in vaporized hydrogen peroxide systems, innovations in compact and portable sterilization devices, advancements in multi-chamber sterilization units, research and developments in more rapid sterilization cycles, and improvements in monitoring and validation instruments.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Sterilization Market?

The hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization market is set to witness significant growth, spurred by the increasing number of surgical procedures. Surgical procedures, defined as medical interventions that employ instruments to diagnose, treat, or mend physical ailments through operative techniques, are on the rise. This increase is attributed to the expansion of healthcare access in older populations that often require more surgical interventions for chronic and age-related health problems. One major factor contributing to the improvement and safety of these surgical procedures is the use of hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization. This method facilitates rapid, low-temperature, and residue-free sterilization of medical instruments and equipment. It creates a sterile surgical environment that significantly reduces the risk of infections, upholds the integrity of instruments, and promotes overall patient safety and surgical efficiency. For example, data from May 2025 indicated that the number of hospitalizations involving surgery increased by 3.8% between 2022 and 2024, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency in Australia. This jump from 3.0 million to 3.1 million signifies the impact of the increasing number of surgical procedures on the growth of the hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Sterilization Market?

Major players in the Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Sterilization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ecolab Inc.

• Solventum GmbH

• STERIS plc

• Getinge AB

• Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

• Sotera Health Company

• Shibuya Corporation

• Vaisala Oyj

• Advanced Sterilization Products Inc.

• Laoken Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Sterilization Market In The Globe?

Major companies operating in the hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization market are focusing on developing advanced low-temperature sterilization systems to enhance the material compatibility and dimensional stability of medical devices. Low-temperature sterilization works by using vaporized hydrogen peroxide to create very reactive hydroxyl radicals, which damage important parts of cells like proteins, DNA, and cell membranes, killing germs while keeping fragile device structures intact. For instance, in August 2023, Steris plc, an Ireland-based medical device company, received FDA clearance for its V-PRO low-temperature sterilizers to sterilize hospital-manufactured 3D-printed surgical guides and anatomical models. The system is validated for over 43 materials, including Formlabs’ BioMed Amber and BioMed Clear Resins, and features specialty cycles for different materials, quick and straightforward manual cleaning processes, and immediate usability of devices post-sterilization. It allows hospital sterile processing departments to safely sterilize patient-specific surgical guides and anatomical models while maintaining their mechanical properties and precision.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Sterilization Market Segments

The hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilizationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standalone Sterilizers, Portable Sterilizers, Integrated Sterilization Systems

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Healthcare Facilities, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone Sterilizers: Single Chamber Sterilizers, Multi Chamber Sterilizers, High Capacity Sterilizers, Compact Sterilizers

2) By Portable Sterilizers: Handheld Sterilizers, Tabletop Sterilizers, Battery Operated Sterilizers, Mobile Cart Sterilizers

3) By Integrated Sterilization Systems: Central Sterilization Units, Automated Sterilization Modules, Robotic Assisted Sterilization Systems, Smart Networked Sterilization Systems

View the full hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-peroxide-vapor-sterilization-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Sterilization Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization market as the largest region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The regions incorporated in the report on the hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

