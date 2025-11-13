Global Thermal Liner Market Gains Momentum in APAC, Europe, USA, and Saudi Arabia — Expanding USD 2.5 Billion by 2035

Thermal Liner Market

South Korea’s thermal liner market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2035, supported by strong exports of K-food and temperature-sensitive chemicals.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Thermal Liner Market is entering a new growth era driven by the rapid expansion of cold chain logistics, pharmaceutical exports, and e-commerce in temperature-sensitive goods. According to the latest industry analysis, the market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2025 to USD 2.5 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% marking a total expansion of 56.3% over the decade.

This steady rise reflects growing global emphasis on temperature-controlled packaging, where thermal liners play a vital role in maintaining the integrity of perishable and sensitive goods during transit.

Market Overview: A Decade of Steady Expansion

Between 2025 and 2030, the thermal liner market will advance from USD 1.6 billion to USD 2.0 billion, contributing nearly 44.4% of total decade growth, powered by increasing use in food, pharmaceuticals, and chemical logistics. The latter half, from 2030 to 2035, will see an accelerated phase — adding USD 0.5 billion in market value as innovations in lightweight insulation materials, reusable designs, and reflective barrier technologies gain traction.

As global supply chains demand more sustainable and efficient cold chain solutions, thermal liners are emerging as a key alternative to energy-intensive refrigeration systems.

Key Market Highlights

• Market Size (2025): USD 1.6 billion

• Forecast Size (2035): USD 2.5 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 4.6%

• Leading Segment: Multi-layer (2–5 layers) liners (41.2% share in 2025)

• Top Growth Region: Asia-Pacific (India fastest-growing at 5.2% CAGR)

• Key Companies: Rishi FIBC Solutions, Ametalin, Sambhav Foils & Flexibles, Eceplast, Mettcover Global, QProducts & Services, FPS - Flexible Packaging Solutions, Armacell International

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the global landscape, led by India and China, where booming pharmaceutical exports, fresh produce trade, and e-commerce logistics are fuelling demand.

• India stands out with the fastest CAGR of 5.2%, driven by cold chain upgrades, dairy logistics, and sustainable packaging initiatives.

• China follows with 4.9%, supported by its export-driven manufacturing sector and logistics modernization programs.

Meanwhile, North America and Europe maintain steady adoption as regulatory mandates for food and pharmaceutical safety tighten.

• The United States market is growing at 4.4% CAGR, emphasizing recyclable, multi-layer thermal liners to reduce environmental impact.

• Germany and the UK focus on reusable, puncture-resistant liners, aligning with EU sustainability directives.

Segment Insights

Material: Kraft Paper Gains Traction with Sustainability

Kraft paper is projected to capture 34.5% of the market by 2025 due to its eco-friendly, biodegradable, and cost-effective nature. Its growing use in cold chain and e-commerce packaging reflects industry efforts to reduce plastic dependency while maintaining reliable insulation performance.

Layer Type: Multi-Layer Liners Dominate

With 41.2% market share, multi-layer liners remain the top choice for extended temperature protection. Combining foil, bubble wrap, and nonwovens enhances heat reflection, moisture control, and durability, making them indispensable for pharmaceutical and perishable food shipments.

Form: Roll Form Offers Flexibility and Efficiency

Roll-form liners command 38.4% share, preferred for their customizable sizing and ease of installation. Their adaptability supports on-demand operations in 3PLs (Third-Party Logistics) and distribution hubs, cutting inventory waste and improving packaging speed.

Application: Insulated Liners Drive Core Demand

Holding a 33.9% market share, insulated liners ensure stable temperatures for long-haul deliveries of seafood, biologics, and fresh produce, while lightweight and foldable designs reduce shipping and storage costs.

End Use: Cold Chain Logistics Leads with 42.6% Share

The cold chain logistics sector dominates thermal liner adoption, ensuring consistent protection across pharma, food, and biotechnology supply chains. With the rise of global grocery delivery and export of perishables, this segment is expected to remain the primary growth driver.

Drivers and Trends Shaping the Market

1. Rising Cold Chain Investments

Thermal liners are now integral to GDP-compliant logistics, minimizing spoilage risks in vaccine, biopharma, and fresh food transportation. Investments in cold chain infrastructure and temperature-compliance regulations continue to expand their applications globally.

2. Shift Toward Sustainable Insulation

Manufacturers are pivoting toward recyclable and bio-based materials, aligning with carbon reduction goals. This trend is particularly evident in Europe and North America, where packaging waste regulations are becoming more stringent.

3. Smart Monitoring Integration

By 2035, over 40% of thermal liner value will come from smart insulation systems with IoT-enabled temperature sensors, cloud-based data tracking, and AI-driven spoilage alerts transforming liners from passive barriers into active monitoring solutions.

Regional Market Outlooks

• United States: Strong growth in food and biopharma logistics; IoT integration in insulated pallet covers.

• Germany: Focus on reusable liners and EU-compliant temperature safety.

• United Kingdom: Surge in chilled food and beverage exports supported by biodegradable materials.

• China: Mass production of low-cost, high-performance liners for seafood and cross-border e-commerce.

• India: Fastest growth globally, fuelled by dairy and pharmaceutical exports.

• Japan: Compact, moisture-resistant liners dominate high-value air freight shipments.

• South Korea: Expanding exports of K-food, cosmetics, and chemicals with emphasis on collapsible, lightweight liners.

Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Partnerships

The market remains moderately fragmented, with a mix of global leaders and regional innovators.

• Rishi FIBC Solutions was reaffirmed with CARE Ratings A+ / A1 (Stable) in January 2025 for robust operations and financial health.

• Ametalin launched an enhanced Thermal Liner® in April 2025 featuring reflective insulation and Class 2 vapour barrier, compliant with Australian NCC 2019 building standards.

Emerging players like TP Solutions, Cold Chain Technologies, and CargoSafe are introducing recyclable, modular-fit liners designed for AI-enabled cold chain monitoring, reflecting the industry’s shift toward intelligent, sustainable logistics.

