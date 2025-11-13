Chuanbo Renews National High-Tech Enterprise Status 2023-2026 – Third Consecutive Term

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant milestone for China's smart retail sector, Guangzhou Chuanbo Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Chuanbo Technology) has successfully renewed its National High-Tech Enterprise (HNTE) certification for the 2023-2026 period, marking its third consecutive term. This renewal, granted under China's rigorous national program administered by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Finance, and State Administration of Taxation, underscores Chuanbo's sustained leadership in intelligent vending innovation amid a booming unmanned retail market projected to exceed RMB 600 billion domestically by year's end.China's HNTE program, revised in 2016 and strengthened in recent years, recognizes enterprises excelling in core independent intellectual property, R&D investment (typically 3-6% of revenue), high-tech revenue proportion (over 60%), and tech personnel ratio (at least 10%). Qualified firms enjoy a preferential 15% corporate income tax rate versus the standard 25%, alongside R&D super-deduction (up to 200% for manufacturing), priority funding access, and enhanced export facilitation. In the vending industry, where AI, IoT, and automation drive growth, HNTE status signals credibility, attracting investors and partners while slashing costs—critical as global smart vending reaches US$26.7 billion in 2025, with Asia-Pacific at 59.4% share led by China.The program's impact on vending is profound. China's market, valued at over RMB 289 billion in 2024, surges toward RMB 600+ billion in 2025, fueled by urbanization, cashless payments (99% penetration in cities), and post-pandemic contactless demand. Entertainment vending like automated cotton candy grows 30% YoY, with high-tech firms dominating via patents and subsidies. HNTE renewal enables deeper R&D, as seen in Guangdong's 2023 lists where thousands qualified, boosting exports 35%. For operators, partnering with HNTE-certified vendors ensures reliable, innovative solutions compliant with NEA hygiene and FDA standards.By 2030, China's vending could hit RMB 800 billion, with HNTE firms like those in Guangzhou's Panyu hub leading AI-integrated machines. This certification not only validates innovation but accelerates scalability in a sector where downtime costs thousands daily.Chuanbo Technology, rooted in Guangzhou's Panyu District since 2015, exemplifies HNTE excellence with its third renewal affirming 20+ years of expertise in automated retail. Operating from a 10,000㎡ smart factory producing 70 units daily, Chuanbo has deployed 15,000+ cotton candy vending machines across 85 countries, backed by 100+ patents, ISO9001, CE, SGS, RoHS, and AAA credit ratings.Core advantages stem from vertical integration: a 25+ engineer R&D team drives top 10 upgrades like 380-hole aerospace nozzles, 20L tanks (450 candies), auto-200°C sterilization, and industrial PLC for humidity-resistant stability. Lifetime free APP controls 500+ units remotely, with OTA patterns (30 monthly) and cloud dashboards slashing maintenance 80%.Flagship products include the CB-525 Pink Bear (1,350×700×2,100mm, 21.5" touchscreen, 45+ patterns, multi-language 100+) and CB-730 Train (2,000mm wide, dual arms, 55" ad screen). Both support PayNow/GrabPay, LED/music customization, and IP54 semi-outdoor rating.Applications thrive in parent-child hotspots: Singapore malls (VivoCity/Jewel Changi) report S$1,200-1,800 daily via zero-labor ops; European plazas and USA parks leverage tourist interfaces; Dubai/Thailand sites use Arabic/Thai for peaks.Key cases: Sentosa's 200-unit pipeline; Thailand 7-11's 300+ deployments; Dubai Mall's 50 pink bears. Operators praise 99.8% uptime, 24-hour parts from regional hubs, and 70% Singapore grants.As a three-term HNTE holder, Chuanbo accesses R&D grants and 15% tax, fueling expansions like 24/7 factory streams and retrofit programs.Discover Chuanbo's HNTE-backed innovations at https://www.robotscandy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.