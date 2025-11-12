Cuban Air Force Pilot Indicted for Immigration Fraud

MIAMI – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe and United States Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Luis Raul Gonzalez-Pardo Rodriguez (64, Cuba) with fraud and misuse of visa, permits, and other documents, and making a false statement to a federal agency. If convicted on all counts, Gonzalez-Pardo Rodriguez faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

“This man’s past as a longtime military pilot for the evil Castro regime — which has wrought untold suffering on the Cuban people — should have been front and center in his immigration file,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute anyone who lies about their past to take advantage of America’s immigration system.”

According to the indictment, on or about April 20, 2025, Gonzalez-Pardo Rodriguez presented or caused to be presented a Form I-485 Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status containing false statements to the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Specifically, the false statements pertained to his prior membership in the Cuban Revolutionary Air and Air Defense Force from 1980 to 2009. In the Form I-485 Application, the indictment alleges that Gonzalez-Pardo Rodriguez falsely stated he had never received any weapons or military training, never participated in any group of any kind that used weapons or threatened to use weapons, and never served in a military or police unit, when in reality, he received such training and served in the Cuban military as part of the Air Defense Force. The indictment included a photograph depicting Gonzalez-Pardo Rodriguez in the Air Defense Force:

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

FBI Miami is investigating the case, with assistance from the FBI Jacksonville Field Office, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Miami Field Office. The Middle District of Florida and Southern District of Florida are partners in this investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly S. Milliron for the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida and Assistant United States Attorney Abbie D. Waxman from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

###