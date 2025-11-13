Goldgenie Unveils the 24K Gold iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Carbon Range — Where Luxury Meets Next-Generation Craftsmanship

The new 24K Gold iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Carbon Diamond Range by Goldgenie — handcrafted in Dubai, limited to 99 units worldwide, featuring VS1 diamonds. The Platinum iPhone 17 Pro Max Carbon Diamond Edition by Goldgenie — a handcrafted masterpiece combining advanced Apple design with genuine 24-carat gold and luxury detailing. The Rose Gold iPhone 17 Pro Max Carbon Diamond Edition by Goldgenie — a handcrafted masterpiece combining advanced Apple design with genuine 24-carat gold and luxury detailing.

Goldgenie, first to customise the iPhone in 24K gold, unveils its Carbon Diamond Collection — limited to 99 worldwide and handcrafted in Dubai.

When we gold-plated the first iPhone in 2007, it was about redefining how people experience technology. The Carbon Range continues that journey—turning innovation into timeless luxury.” — Laban Roomes, Founder of Goldgenie

DUBAI, MEYDAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldgenie L.L.C, the award-winning luxury customisation house founded in 1995 in London and established in Dubai in 2015 to serve a growing base of high-net-worth clientele, today announced the global launch of its 24K Gold iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Carbon Range — a collection redefining the fusion of technology, design, and fine craftsmanship.Building on its legacy as the first company in the world to customise the Apple iPhone in real 24-karat gold in 2007, Goldgenie’s new Carbon Series introduces an aerospace-grade carbon-fibre shell available in 24K Gold, Rose Gold, and Platinum. Each masterpiece is handcrafted by Goldgenie’s artisans in Dubai and backed by a lifetime finish warranty.The launch comes amid a global resurgence in the luxury-tech market, with affluent consumers seeking exclusive craftsmanship that merges innovation and artistry. According to Deloitte’s 2025 Luxury Trends Report, bespoke technology and personalised luxury goods continue to outperform traditional categories.Carbon Diamond Edition — Limited to 99 Units WorldwideAt the pinnacle of the collection stands the Carbon Diamond Edition, featuring VS1-certified diamonds handset into both the Apple logo and bezel.Each device is individually numbered, and only 99 units of each metal finish will ever be produced.Prices start from USD $4,000 for the 24K Gold Carbon Edition, rising to USD $17,000 for the Carbon Diamond Edition featuring VS1 diamond embellishments.Every device is presented in Goldgenie’s signature luxury packaging with certification and lifetime warranty.Explore the range:From the Nokia 8800 to the iPhone 17 — A Heritage of InnovationFounded in 1995 in London, Goldgenie began as a pioneer in luxury customisation and first captured international attention after gold-plating the legendary Nokia 8800 in the early 2000s — transforming an everyday mobile phone into a global status symbol.In 2007, Goldgenie became the first company in the world to customise the Apple iPhone in real 24-karat gold, setting a new global benchmark for luxury technology.The 24K Gold iPhone 17 Carbon Range continues that legacy, combining strength, precision, and sustainable luxury through advanced materials and timeless craftsmanship.“When we gold-plated the first iPhone in 2007, it was about redefining how people experience technology,” said Laban Roomes, Founder of Goldgenie. “Nearly two decades later, the Carbon Range continues that story — merging aerospace materials with artistry and transforming everyday devices into collectible heirlooms.”“Each piece we create is designed to be a legacy item,” added a Goldgenie spokesperson. “We’re not following trends — we’re setting them.”Global Availability & Franchise NetworkEach customised iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max is individually numbered and delivered worldwide within 7 days via DHL Express.Orders are available directly from Goldgenie.com or through the company’s official franchise partners operating under its international Master Franchise Network.“Owning a Goldgenie device is not just about luxury — it’s about legacy,” added a spokesperson from the Dubai headquarters. “Every device is handcrafted, authenticated, and delivered with the prestige our clients expect.”Global Impact and RecognitionWith exclusive franchises expanding across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North America, Goldgenie’s global footprint continues to grow. The company’s creations have been showcased by international media and at award shows, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in luxury innovation.Accompanying product images and launch videos are available for editorial use.(Editors: B-roll and HD product footage available on request at stephanie@goldgenie.com.)Goldgenie has been featured on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den, Forbes Life, GQ, and Luxury Launches, solidifying its reputation as a pioneer of precious-metal customisation.About Goldgenie L.L.CFounded in 1995 in London and headquartered in Dubai since 2015, Goldgenie L.L.C is a global leader in luxury customisation, specialising in 24-karat gold, rose gold, platinum, and diamond finishes across technology, lifestyle, and corporate gifting.Goldgenie’s creations have adorned products for royalty, celebrities, and elite corporations worldwide, defining modern luxury for three decades.Media EnquiriesGoldgenie L.L.C – Dubai HeadquartersBusiness Center 1, M Floor, The Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai U.A.E📧 stephanie@goldgenie.com📞 +971 4 248 5180 🌐 https://goldgenie.com FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTThis announcement may include forward-looking statements relating to product availability, production schedules, and franchise expansion. 