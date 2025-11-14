5 Miami’s Brightest Holiday Tradition Returns: Nights of Lights Miami Brings a Reimagined Winter Wonderland to the City

Exclusive Private Preview for Influencers and Media: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 6:00–9:00 PM

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season shines brighter than ever as Nights of Lights Miami returns to the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, transforming the venue into a spectacular winter wonderland filled with millions of synchronized lights set to the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Guests can enjoy dazzling light displays, festive tram rides, and interactive holiday experiences for all ages.Visitors are invited to stroll through Santa’s Lit Village and the Elf Village, where children can meet elves, enjoy hands-on activities, and explore the petting zoo. Families can also gather under the stars for outdoor holiday movie nights, bringing camping chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy seasonal favorites together.Before the event opens to the public, Nights of Lights Miami will host an exclusive private preview event on Saturday, November 22, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, for influencers, content creators, and media representatives. Attendees will enjoy complimentary entry, food, beverages, and ice skating, offering a festive sneak peek of one of Miami’s most anticipated holiday traditions.Event Highlights Include:• Light Show – Millions of LED lights set to Trans-Siberian Orchestra music.• Santa’s Lit Village & Elf Village – Interactive areas where kids can meet elves, play, and enjoy holiday activities.• Outdoor Holiday Movies – Family-friendly films screened nightly in a cozy, festive setting.• Ice Skating Rink – Glide under the lights for a quintessential winter experience.• Petting Zoo – A seasonal favorite for kids and families alike.• Seasonal Food & Drinks – Enjoy a variety of holiday treats and beverages.• Photo Opportunities – Capture the perfect holiday moments throughout the fairgrounds.Event DetailsPublic Opening: November 28 – December 31, 2025Closed Dates: Mondays & Tuesdays (except December 22–23 and December 29–30)Hours of Operation: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM nightlyLocation: Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition FairgroundsAddress: 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165Private Preview Event DetailsDate: Saturday, November 22, 2025Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: Miami-Dade County FairgroundsAdmission: Complimentary (By Invitation Only)Perks: Free entry, food, drinks, rides, and ice skatingInfluencers and media representatives interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP early, as space is limited.About Nights of Lights MiamiNights of Lights Miami is South Florida’s premier holiday celebration, bringing the joy of the season to life through breathtaking light displays, immersive attractions, and community spirit. Held annually at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, the event continues to be one of the region’s most beloved holiday traditions.

