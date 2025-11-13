John Glenn High School Unveils New SmartLab, Empowering Students Through Hands-On, Technology-Driven Learning

District leaders, educators, and community partners celebrate the opening of a SmartLab, marking a milestone in expanding access to immersive STEM learning opportunities. Students experiment with broadcast technology in a SmartLab studio, exploring digital media production and storytelling as part of hands-on, project-based learning. Families and students explore interactive STEM activities in a SmartLab environment, where learners design, build, and test their own projects to strengthen math, science, and problem-solving skills.

Innovative space in Bangor Township Schools inspires creativity, collaboration, and real-world problem solving

At Bangor Township Schools, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to provide our students with the best opportunities for success.” — Dr. Matthew Schmidt, Superintendent of Bangor Township Schools

BAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangor Township Schools celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new SmartLab at John Glenn High School, marking a major milestone in the district’s ongoing commitment to preparing students for future success through innovative, hands-on learning experiences.

The SmartLab—an engaging, project-based learning environment—offers students opportunities to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) concepts through real-world problem solving, design thinking, and collaboration. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and tools, the lab enables students to design, build, and test projects that bring classroom learning to life.

“At Bangor Township Schools, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to provide our students with the best opportunities for success,” said Dr. Matthew Schmidt, Superintendent of Bangor Township Schools. “The addition of the SmartLab reflects our commitment to preparing students for the future through hands-on, technology-driven learning. We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community in making this vision a reality.”

Principal Sarah Rivard of John Glenn High School echoed the excitement, emphasizing the lab’s potential to spark creativity and long-term engagement among students. “I know what we are doing with the SmartLabs is the tip of the iceberg. As students see and experience SmartLab, they become inspired to get involved,” Rivard said. “My hope is the lab continues to grow and is a place where students can be creative, innovative and collaborate with each other. As we move forward, I know our students will be excited to leave their mark at Glenn in a positive way through SmartLabs.”

The SmartLab at John Glenn High School represents a district-wide investment in STEM learning, career readiness, and student agency. Teachers are leveraging the space to guide students through self-directed projects that encourage problem solving, innovation, and teamwork.

Joe Willey, a middle and high school computer science teacher at John Glenn, highlighted how the lab transforms teaching and learning dynamics. “I refer to it not as a classroom, but as a ‘Lab,’ because that’s exactly what it is—a space dedicated to creativity, innovation, and exploration,” Willey said. “Once students understand how the project workflow operates, I spend far less time giving step-by-step directions and far more time facilitating, guiding, and challenging students to extend their thinking.”

SmartLabs are designed to engage students in inquiry-based, project-oriented learning across multiple disciplines. By integrating technology such as robotics, engineering kits, coding tools, and digital media production, SmartLabs help students build durable skills essential for college and career pathways.

“Today’s ribbon cutting is more than a celebration of a new space—it’s a celebration of student potential,” said John Spicko, SmartLab Representative. “This lab provides the structure, technology, and inspiration students need to take charge of their learning and see themselves as future innovators, creators, and problem solvers.”

The addition of the SmartLab reinforces Bangor Township Schools’ dedication to cultivating future-ready learners equipped with the technical and creative skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

To view coverage of the John Glenn High School SmartLab ribbon-cutting event, including students and educators in action, visit this newscast link.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬

Located in Bay City, Michigan, Bangor Township Schools is dedicated to providing dynamic learning experiences that prepare students for the opportunities of tomorrow. Guided by its mission to Imagine, Inspire, Innovate, the district is committed to continuous growth through improved communication, sustainable professional development, and expanded opportunities across academics, athletics, and extracurricular programs. Through these efforts, Bangor Township Schools supports the development of the whole child—empowering students to reach their fullest potential in an ever-changing world. To learn more, visit BangorSchools.org.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛

SmartLab delivers turnkey, career-centered K-12 STEM programs that equip today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges. Every hands-on PBL solution integrates grade-appropriate STEM applications across eight industry pathways. SmartLab programs include dedicated classroom setups or flexible systems designed for mobility, along with standards-aligned curriculum, teacher training, and ongoing technical and curricular support.

Learn more at SmartLabLearning.com.

SmartLab | Learning is different here.

