Sport Resource Group Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sport Resource Group , a leader in portable and semi-permanent containment systems for the sports and recreation industry, is proud to announce its recent award of a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the ice rink and arena equipment with related supplies and services category. This allows SportResource Group to expand its offerings to public agencies across North America.Sourcewell contract 081425-SRG now gives customers access to the following SRG goods and services: Futsal courts, Street hockey rinks, Soccer field walls, Gaga pits, Ice hockey rinks, Cross ice rink dividers, Portable boundaries, Box lacrosse boards, Hockey arena netting, Sports containment, and Dek hockey rinks.Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 70,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational, and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.Sport Resource Group secured a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement requirements and delivering exceptional value and service. This partnership grants any public agency access to purchase sports products from Sport Resource Group through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process.“Sport Resource Group is thrilled to have been chosen as a partner of Sourcewell after such a thorough and rigorous process. The number one barrier to purchasing that we constantly hear is the long and drawn-out specification and purchasing process. Now that member agencies can legally satisfy their bid process and save money by purchasing direct, we are excited to help them by providing the best possible products for their soccer, futsal, lacrosse, hockey, and gaga ball needs,” said Chris Guertin, Sport Resource Group President.Sport Resource Group currently serves customers in every region of the United States, providing customized solutions for schools, park districts, summer camps, YMCAs, colleges, and professional sports organizations. From community playgrounds to Division I athletic programs, SRG products are known for their safety, versatility, and long-lasting performance. Each installation is supported by the company’s commitment to exceptional service and innovative design tailored to the needs of athletes and facility managers.The partnership with Sourcewell aligns with Sport Resource Group’s mission to make high quality, safe sports environments available to everyone, from young athletes learning the game to professionals honing their skills. Through this cooperative contract, SRG continues to empower communities to expand recreation opportunities, improve safety standards, and bring people together through play and competition.For more information, including how an agency can use Sport Resource Group’s contract, visit: SRG Sourcewell contract About Sport Resource GroupSport Resource Group, a woman-owned small business, is a global leader in portable and semi-permanent sports containment solutions, including the patented ProWall System. All of Sport Resource Group products are proudly made in America. Sport Resource Group’s products enable users to maximize the versatility of their open spaces by offering multiple sports and activities. Sport Resource Group’s mission is to provide the best possible products in the sports and recreation category while also providing value to our customers.About SourcewellSourcewell empowers public employees through dynamic solutions and services that drive efficiency and impact. As a government organization serving thousands of public agencies across the United States and Canada, Sourcewell understands the day-to-day challenges public employees face. From cooperative contracts and related solutions to education and community resources, Sourcewell is committed to providing high-quality service while supporting community success.

