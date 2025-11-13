Michael Gopin Supports Villa Maria in Empowering Women Through Shelter and Hope

Michael Gopin donates to Villa Maria, a women’s shelter in El Paso, helping women rebuild their lives through housing, hope, and empowerment.

“Villa Maria is changing lives every day. They’re giving women the chance to stand back up, rebuild, and thrive again. We’re honored to support their mission.” ” — Attorney Gopin

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest episode of Giving With Gopin, personal injury attorney Michael J. Gopin visits Villa Maria, a long-term transitional shelter in El Paso that provides women experiencing homelessness with a safe place to rebuild their lives.

Villa Maria serves women who, due to life circumstances, have lost their homes or been separated from their families. The shelter offers more than a roof; it provides a supportive environment where women can regain stability, confidence, and independence. Currently, the facility houses 17 women, with room for up to 22 residents.

To show his appreciation for their important work, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, presented a donation to Villa Maria to help continue providing care, shelter, and essential resources for women in need.

“Villa Maria is changing lives every day,” said Attorney Gopin. “They’re giving women the chance to stand back up, rebuild, and thrive again. We’re honored to support their mission.”

Villa Maria continues to serve as a cornerstone of compassion and empowerment in El Paso, helping women move forward with dignity and hope.

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC

For more than 50+ years of combined experience, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.



Empowering Women at Villa Maria | Giving with Gopin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.