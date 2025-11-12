DomainsByOwner.com Announces Launch of Commission-Free Marketplace for Peer-to-Peer Domain Transactions

sell domains no fee no commision domainsbyowner.com sell domains no fee no commision domainsbyowner.com sell domains no fee no commision domainsbyowner.com

DomainsByOwner.com launches a new online marketplace to facilitate direct transactions between domain name buyers and sellers no charging platform commissions.

Sell domains no fee, Sell domains no commission, Domain Keep 100 % of the Sale, Commission-Free Domain Selling, No Middleman Domain Selling” — Domains By Owner

FORT LAUDERDAL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DomainsByOwner.com has announced the launch of an online marketplace designed to support direct transactions between domain name owners and prospective buyers. The platform introduces a commission-free model, allowing domain sellers to maintain full control of pricing, communication, and negotiation without platform-imposed sales commissions.Traditional domain marketplaces frequently operate on a commission-based fee structure, often deducting a percentage from the final sale price. In certain cases, commission fees on domain transactions can reach double-digit percentages, reducing the seller’s revenue and affecting the pricing environment for potential buyers. DomainsByOwner.com adopts a different structure by charging subscription-based listing plans instead of commissions, thereby separating platform revenue from transaction outcomes. The new model allows the seller to retain the full proceeds from the sale.The platform provides listing capabilities to individual domain owners, investors with domain portfolios, and entities holding digital assets that may be relevant for branding or online business development. Prospective buyers can view a published listing through categorized searches, browsing tools, and general marketplace visibility. Listing pages include relevant details such as domain name, asking price, communication availability, and seller-supplied information regarding the asset.Communication and negotiation take place directly between the domain owner and the prospective buyer. The platform does not serve as an intermediary during the negotiation or payment process. DomainsByOwner.com positions itself as a connector, facilitating initial contact while allowing the two parties involved in a potential transaction to determine mutually agreeable terms.DomainsByOwner.com does not provide escrow or financial transaction services. Instead, it encourages the use of established third-party escrow services or secure payment providers to execute domain transfers. The decision to separate financial facilitation from the listing marketplace enables sellers and buyers to select the security and payment structure that aligns with their preferences. This approach also reduces platform involvement in transactional details, keeping the focus on listing visibility and communication rather than handling proceeds or financial documentation.The listing process begins when a domain owner creates an account, enters the domain information, selects a subscription plan, and publishes the listing. The service doesn't limit the number of domains that can be listed under one account, so users with portfolios can show off more than one asset at a time. According to the company, the visibility structure does not prioritize listings through paid promotions or competitive bidding for placement, a model commonly observed in platforms that monetize advertising or placement priority. Instead, listings are displayed based on browsing filters and search relevance.According to DomainsByOwner.com, the marketplace aims to streamline digital asset transactions by reducing structural barriers that can contribute to delays or complexity. There is less waiting time for brokerage middlemen or third-party approvals because negotiations and communication take place directly. The platform’s structure also reflects an increasing trend in digital asset markets toward peer-to-peer transactions, where asset owners engage directly with interested purchasers.The launch of the marketplace comes amid continued activity and growth in the global domain name market. The digital branding sector frequently describes domain names as intangible assets linked to online discoverability, business identity, and marketing performance. As businesses continue to expand their digital presence, demand for distinctive domain names remains consistent across industries, influencing market activity for both new and previously registered domains.DomainsByOwner.com aims to reduce financial uncertainty during the negotiation and sale process by offering a commission-free structure. Because revenue is derived from subscriptions rather than commissions, domain owners maintain control over the financial outcome of the transaction once pricing is negotiated with a buyer.The platform positions itself within the broader digital asset marketplace as a neutral communication space. Sellers determine listing information, set asking prices, and manage negotiations. Buyers have direct access to domain owners, reducing multiple layers of communication often present in brokered or intermediated domain transactions. In cases where buyers need extra safety or clarity about the transaction, independent escrow providers are still the go-to choice for safely transferring money and domain ownership.The company notes that domain names continue to function as foundational digital identifiers on the internet. As digital branding demands increase, domain ownership has expanded beyond traditional business use cases to include personal branding, investment portfolios, and intellectual property positioning. The marketplace accommodates a range of participants, including individuals who own a single domain and domain investment groups holding larger inventories of digital assets.DomainsByOwner.com indicates that the platform will continue to develop new browsing features, category filters, and interface updates to improve search experiences for prospective buyers. At first, the platform will mainly focus on helping users negotiate directly and show their listings, but later updates might add more tools for managing portfolios, analyzing user data, or making the marketplace clearer to help buyers makeWith the introduction of a commission-free, subscription-based operating model, DomainsByOwner.com adds a differentiated option within the domain marketplace sector. By separating listing fees from transactional outcomes, the platform creates a structure in which the financial results of a sale remain between the buyer and the seller.More information regarding listing subscriptions, platform features, and marketplace structure is available at:

Sell Domains No Fee No Commission DomainsByOwner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.