Tseng Plastic Surgery Wins Two Pacific Northwest “Best Of’ Awards for Liposuction and Cosmetic Surgery

Patient-Centered Kirkland Practice Wins PNW “Best Of” Gold for Liposuction Plus Back-to-Back Honors for Cosmetic Surgery

To be recognized by patients is very humbling. We will continue to strive for excellence while pushing the limit of best cosmetic outcome with both techniques and technology, while maintaining safety.” — Mark H. Tseng, MD

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tseng Plastic Surgery announced a double win in the Pacific Northwest “Best Of” rankings, taking Gold for Best in Liposuction and Bronze for Best in Cosmetic Surgery across the region. The practice also celebrates a two-year streak (2024 and 2025) of being named among the Best in Cosmetic Surgery in the PNW.“These awards reflect what patients feel in the exam room and see in the mirror,” said Mark H. Tseng, MD, aesthetic plastic surgeon and founder of Tseng Plastic Surgery. “We plan each case with care, use technology where it adds value, and keep recovery on track so patients can move forward with confidence.”Why Tseng Plastic Surgery Stood OutThe program recognized Dr. Tseng’s methodical planning, measured technique, and outcomes across both surgical and non-surgical work, with a special nod to liposuction. The practice blends ultrasound-assisted liposuction (VASERlipo) with RF-assisted tightening ( BodyTite /FaceTite/AccuTite) and, when indicated, helium plasma energy (Renuvion) to refine contours while supporting clean planes, less bruising, and steady recovery. For facial and skin renewal, the team deploys tools like Infini and Profound RF microneedling, LaseMD, and PicoWay—selected to match the tissue, not a preset menu.Dr. Tseng’s early career in reconstructive surgery informs that approach. Experience with complex closures, scar care, and tissue handling shapes decisions about incision mapping, energy settings, and sequence details, helping patients achieve the look they want with fewer setbacks.Liposuction Results That Keep Pace With Real LifeLiposuction cases at the practice emphasize shape over volume. Plans often combine sculpting with targeted tightening to support skin recoil. Patients receive step-by-step aftercare and access to in-office modalities that promote circulation and comfort so swelling settles on time.A Cosmetic Surgery Practice Built Around the PatientFrom consultation through follow-up, visits run on conversation, photography, and alignment with goals. Each plan is documented in plain language. The team keeps phone lines open during recovery and times post-op checks so small issues stay small.“To be recognized by patients is very humbling,” Dr. Tseng added. “We will continue to strive for excellence while pushing the limit of best cosmetic outcome with both techniques and technology, while maintaining safety.”About Tseng Plastic SurgeryTseng Plastic Surgery is an aesthetic practice serving Kirkland, Bellevue, Auburn, and the greater Seattle area. The clinic offers facial, breast, and body procedures along with a full menu of non-surgical treatments. Dr. Tseng’s training includes NYU, Mount Sinai, and Temple University. The practice is known for careful planning, advanced devices applied with restraint, and recovery protocols that support predictable healing.

