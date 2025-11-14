Spandex Shares Winter-Proofing Tips to Keep Business Signage Performing in Cold Weather

Winter is when the shortcuts show. A vinyl or adhesive that looks fine in August might not hold up when it’s 10 degrees outside. Material choice matters more than ever when the mercury drops.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures drop across the Mountain West, Spandex, a leading provider of signage materials and graphics solutions, is reminding businesses that cold weather is one of the toughest tests of sign performance. Freezing temperatures, moisture, and UV glare from snow can all shorten the life of vinyls, adhesives, and laminates—unless the right materials and preparation steps are in place.

“Winter is when the shortcuts show,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager at Spandex. “A vinyl or adhesive that looks fine in August might not hold up when it’s 10 degrees outside. Material choice matters more than ever when the mercury drops.”

The combination of temperature swings and moisture can cause adhesives to lose grip, films to stiffen, and colors to fade more quickly. Snow and ice also reflect sunlight, amplifying UV exposure and accelerating the breakdown of pigments. According to Wiscombe, the key to long-lasting signage isn’t just installation skill—it’s matching materials to their environment.

He explained that cast vinyls, for example, maintain flexibility and dimensional stability even in freezing conditions, while high-tack adhesives formulated for cold application continue to bond effectively on chilly surfaces. Laminates rated for outdoor use protect against moisture, salt, and ultraviolet rays, keeping graphics vivid and intact long after winter storms arrive.

“Even the best materials can fail if they’re installed under the wrong conditions,” Wiscombe added. “Vinyl needs a clean, dry, and warm surface to bond properly. A few extra minutes of prep or waiting for the right temperature can make months of difference in performance.”

Beyond installation, simple upkeep plays a major role in extending lifespan. Regularly rinsing away salt and grime, checking edges for early signs of lifting, and resealing or replacing damaged sections can prevent costly repairs later. Businesses that take these steps maintain not just their signage—but their brand image—through the harshest months of the year.

Vehicle wraps face an even tougher environment. Constant temperature shifts, road debris, and ice-melt chemicals make proper maintenance essential. Frequent gentle washing and avoiding scrapers or abrasive brushes help protect finishes and adhesives. “Fleet vehicles are your brand on the move,” said Wiscombe. “A well-maintained wrap sends the message that your business is dependable—even when the weather isn’t.”

Spandex advises business owners to inspect all exterior signage before the first major freeze. Signs that are already cracked, faded, or peeling are unlikely to survive winter intact and should be replaced early to prevent further damage. The company also encourages scheduling installs or replacements now—before sustained freezing temperatures make surface preparation more difficult.

“Our goal is to help businesses stay visible and professional, no matter the season,” Wiscombe said. “If your signage can handle Utah’s winter, it can handle anything.”

For guidance on selecting cold-weather materials or upgrading signage for winter durability, visit www.spandex.us

