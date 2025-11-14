Mountain Peaks Family Practice Helps Patients Manage Seasonal Depression as Daylight Shortens

Pain, fatigue, or low mood are signals worth listening to. If we act on them early, we can prevent bigger problems down the road.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As daylight fades and temperatures drop, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is seeing more patients struggling with low energy, disrupted sleep, and mood changes. These are hallmark signs of seasonal affective disorder (SAD)—a type of depression triggered by reduced sunlight exposure during the fall and winter months.

“When daylight disappears earlier and people spend more time indoors, our bodies and minds feel it,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, founder of Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “It’s not just in your head—it’s a real biological shift tied to light, rhythm, and mood.”

A Common Challenge in Utah Winters

Utah’s short days and recurring inversions make SAD especially common across Utah Valley. Patients often describe feeling more tired, withdrawn, or down as the season changes. These symptoms result from imbalances in serotonin and melatonin—the same brain chemicals that regulate mood and sleep.

“If you notice your energy or motivation dropping each winter, you’re not alone,” Dr. Durrans said. “The good news is that seasonal depression responds very well to treatment, especially when caught early.”

Recognizing the Signs

Seasonal affective disorder typically appears in late fall and can persist through winter. Warning signs include:

- Low or persistently sad mood

- Sleeping too much or feeling chronically tired

- Loss of interest in normal activities

- Changes in appetite or weight

- Trouble concentrating or feeling slowed down

Mountain Peaks Family Practice encourages anyone experiencing these symptoms for more than two weeks to schedule a visit. “We treat SAD just like any other health condition—with compassion and a clear plan,” Dr. Durrans said. “You don’t have to wait until you’re struggling.”

Simple Steps to Support Mental Wellness

Daily habits can help offset winter mood changes. Dr. Durrans recommends getting morning sunlight whenever possible, keeping a consistent sleep schedule, moving every day, and maintaining social connections. Balanced nutrition and vitamin D can also support energy and resilience.

“Pain, fatigue, or low mood are signals worth listening to,” he added. “If we act on them early, we can prevent bigger problems down the road.”

Mountain Peaks also helps patients explore additional options such as light therapy, counseling, or medication when appropriate. Each plan is tailored to the patient’s needs and lifestyle.

Caring for the Whole Family

For more than two decades, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been a trusted partner for families throughout Utah County. The clinic provides preventive and primary care, same-day appointments, and support for both physical and emotional health.

“The seasons always turn,” Dr. Durrans said. “With the right care and connection, your mood will too.”

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Located in the heart of Utah Valley, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has become a cornerstone of community health by providing exceptional healthcare services for many years. From its modest beginnings, the practice has grown into a premier family healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive array of services tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families at all life stages.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice understands that excellent healthcare is built on a foundation of expertly trained and compassionate medical professionals. The team comprises dedicated medical professionals and support staff committed to delivering personalized care with professionalism and warmth. They pride themselves on creating an environment where patients feel valued and understood.

The services at Mountain Peaks Family Practice are designed to address a broad spectrum of medical needs, ensuring accessible and continuous care for the community. Whether it's preventive care, acute treatment, or chronic disease management, the goal is to offer solutions that promote long-term health and well-being.

Discover more about how the team is ready to serve you and your family by visiting http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

