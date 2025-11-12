SeaCoast Builders Celebrates Successful Open House at Berkeley Hall

20 Belle Reve Drive 80 Clifton Drive

The turnout and enthusiasm from both members and realtors reaffirm the value and quality that SeaCoast brings to Berkeley Hall” — Jenna DuBois

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaCoast Builders , part of the Old Well Collective led by real estate developer Eric Wood , is proud to announce the successful unveiling of its newest luxury builds in the prestigious Berkeley Hall community.The exclusive open house event, hosted earlier this week, welcomed over 90 Berkeley Hall members and nearly 100 local realtors, marking a major milestone for the SeaCoast development team.The event highlighted the craftsmanship, design excellence, and attention to detail that define the SeaCoast brand. Attendees toured two beautifully completed homes — located at 80 Clifton Drive and 20 Belle Reve Drive — both of which showcase refined architecture, thoughtful layouts, and high-end finishes that blend timeless Lowcountry charm with modern living.Following the open house, the Director of Membership Sales & Marketing at Berkeley Hall shared glowing feedback, writing:“On my quick visit earlier, I couldn’t leave without sending a big congratulations to you, your designer, and everyone involved. The homes are staged beautifully and exactly how homes in our community should be presented. It’s clear how much hard work, time, and vision went into this, and you should all be very proud.”The positive response from the event has already translated into active interest in one of the featured properties, underscoring the strong demand for new homes within Berkeley Hall.Eric Wood, founder and principal of Old Well Collective, brings more than three decades of experience shaping communities across the Southeast. Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, Wood has overseen the development of thousands of homes and mixed-use projects across the Carolinas and Georgia — each reflecting his commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community growth. His leadership continues to guide SeaCoast Builders in creating residential spaces that embody architectural excellence and enduring value.Jenna DuBois, of Old Well Company, expressed her excitement:“The turnout and enthusiasm from both members and realtors reaffirm the value and quality that SeaCoast brings to Berkeley Hall. These homes are a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence, and we’re thrilled to see such immediate interest.”About SeaCoast BuildersSeaCoast Builders, a subsidiary of Old Well Collective, specializes in high-quality residential construction that blends innovation, craftsmanship, and timeless design. Under the leadership of Mark Lipsmeyer, Jenna DuBois, and Eric Wood, SeaCoast continues to raise the standard for coastal living in the Lowcountry and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.