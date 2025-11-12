Road Safety Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2031, Driven by Smart Infrastructure Adoption

Rising road accidents and smart city initiatives drive demand for advanced road safety solutions worldwide.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, Road Safety Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering (Solution, Services), by Type ( ENFORCEMENT SOLUTION, ALPR or ANPR, INCIDENT DETECTION AND RESPONSE, RAILROAD CROSSING SAFETY, SCHOOL BUS STOP -ARM ENFORCEMENT, BACK OFFICE SYSTEMS): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031, The global road safety market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.The road safety market is witnessing robust growth due to increasing urbanization, growing vehicle ownership, and the alarming rise in road accidents worldwide. Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing strict traffic management and safety standards, driving adoption of advanced monitoring, enforcement, and communication technologies.The integration of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and automated incident detection systems is revolutionizing road safety. In addition, the increasing use of AI, IoT, and cloud-based analytics in traffic management is enhancing the efficiency and reliability of road safety solutions. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿:Rising accident rates and government initiatives to improve transportation infrastructure are major drivers of market growth. Several countries are implementing smart city projects that incorporate advanced road safety technologies to minimize fatalities and optimize traffic flow.𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀:High implementation and maintenance costs of intelligent safety systems hinder adoption in developing regions. The integration of various hardware and software solutions also requires skilled personnel and robust connectivity, limiting scalability.𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀:The emergence of connected and autonomous vehicles offers significant opportunities for the road safety market. The need for reliable communication between vehicles and infrastructure is creating demand for V2X technologies and advanced traffic management systems.𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀:Data privacy and security concerns in connected traffic systems remain a key challenge. Protecting sensitive location and driver data is crucial for maintaining public trust and regulatory compliance.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:Adoption of AI-powered surveillance, real-time traffic analytics, and cloud-based incident management is a growing trend. These technologies are helping authorities monitor traffic conditions, predict accident-prone zones, and ensure quicker emergency response. 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The road safety market is segmented by component, system, and service. Key components include surveillance and enforcement cameras, sensors, and communication systems. Systems such as red light enforcement, speed management, and incident detection dominate the market. Among services, professional and managed services are in high demand due to increasing system complexity and the need for continuous monitoring and maintenance.According to the road safety market analysis, the speed enforcement segment dominated the market in 2021, generating $401.2 million, and is projected to reach $1,232.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.1%. Meanwhile, the section enforcement segment is expected to grow notably, reaching $1,151.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the global road safety market owing to strong regulatory frameworks, rapid technology adoption, and significant investments in smart transportation infrastructure. The U.S. is a major contributor, emphasizing traffic law enforcement and intelligent surveillance systems.Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing road infrastructure development, urbanization, and government focus on reducing accident rates. Countries like China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in AI-driven traffic systems and smart city projects to enhance road safety outcomes. 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the report include Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology, Flir Systems, Inc., IDEMIA, Jenoptik, Kapsch TraficCom, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG and VITRONIC. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the road safety industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• The solution segment was the highest revenue contributor to the road safety market share, with $3,461.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,815.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.3%.• The services segment of road safety market forecast is estimated to reach $2,972.7 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.• The system integration and deployment segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $526.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,364.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.2%.• The ALPR/ANPR segment is estimated to reach $3,804.8 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.• The speed enforcement segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $401.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,232.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.1%.• North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,649.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,560.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.2%.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Intelligent Document Processing MarketIoT Integration MarketApplication Development Software MarketAdvanced Analytics MarketEnterprise WLAN Market

