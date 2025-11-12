Nutraceuticals Market 2030: Strategic Analysis of Trends, Growth & Segmentation

Nutraceuticals Market 2030

Surge in consumption of sports and energy drinks and increase in demand for nutraceuticals to support regular diet have boosted the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global nutraceuticals industry was pegged at $413.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $650.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.Surge in consumption of sports and energy drinks, rise in demand for functional food in developing nations, and increase in demand for nutraceuticals to support regular diet have boosted the growth of the global nutraceuticals market. In addition, surge in purchasing power and changes in lifestyle and food habits supplemented the market growth. However, counterfeit and low-quality products and challenges regarding manufacturing technology and processing hinder the market growth. On the contrary, new format of intakes of nutraceuticals and high demand for herbal nutraceutical products would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1815 Nutraceuticals made of organic material, especially herbal and medicinal materials are going to gain high traction amongst health conscious consumers of the developed regions.Nutraceuticals are becoming an integral part of many consumers’ daily routines all across the world. These supplements, foods, and beverages are becoming increasingly popular as consumers are focusing more on natural remedies and nutrition as compared to synthetic materials. Due to the nutraceuticals being made form food and plant material, they are non-toxic and are completely safe for consumption. Nutraceuticals products are classified as food supplements and additives and are not heavily regulated like pharmaceuticals. Nutraceuticals are available in pharmacies however, as they are considered to be health products. There has been a greater demand for newer forms of nutraceuticals that are made into gummies and jellies as they taste better and are also attractive to children, which makes it easier to feed them the nutraceuticals.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutraceuticals-market/purchase-options The Nutraceuticals market has a significant presence of a large number of regional players, as setting up a Nutraceuticals production business is relatively easy. Many forms of Nutraceuticals have gained huge traction over the last few years, due to which various low-quality Nutraceuticals products have entered in the market. The right type of Nutraceuticals products has no adverse effects on the health of the consumers. However, counterfeit and low-quality nutraceuticals available in the market might severely harm the consumer’s health. Many of these counterfeits and low quality nutraceuticals imitate big brands and companies’ products, which hampers the brands image. However, as these products are not well regulated in many countries across the world as they are considered to be food supplements, it becomes too difficult to control the inflow of inferior quality products into the market. Therefore, availability of low-quality counterfeit product hampers the overall expansion of the market in terms of value sales.By region, the global nutraceuticals market size across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in population and growth of healthcare facilities and dietary supplement market.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1815 Major market playersArcher Daniels Midland CompanyCargill, Inc.BASF SEDuPont de Nemours, Inc.DanoneKoninklijke DSM N.V.General Mills Inc.PepsiCo, Inc.Nestle S.A.Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.Trending Reports:Herbal Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/herbal-nutraceuticals-market-A06743 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutraceutical-ingredients-market Functional Mushroom Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/functional-mushroom-market-A14273

