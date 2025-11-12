Bioprocess Automation and Control Software Market to Reach US$ 13.59 Billion by 2032 | DataM Intelligence

Bioprocess Automation and Control Software Market

Bioprocess automation software market projected to hit US$ 13.59B by 2032, driven by AI, IoT integration, and rising biopharmaceutical production.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bioprocess Automation and Control Software Market reached US$4.96 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$13.59 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Bioprocess Automation and Control Software Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. Backed by data-driven insights and future outlook, this study serves as a valuable resource for companies looking to stay competitive and capitalize on market potential.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/bioprocess-automation-and-control-software-market USA - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 25 Feb 2025 — Thermo Fisher announced a definitive agreement to acquire Solventum’s Purification & Filtration business (≈$4.1B), expanding its bioprocessing/filtration portfolio.✅ 11 Jun 2025 — Cytiva announced a $1.6 billion programme of strategic investments to expand global bioprocessing supply and capacity (manufacturing, media capacity and related automation/supply chain).Japan - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 22 Apr 2025 — FUJIFILM Biotechnologies signed a 10-year U.S. manufacturing agreement with Regeneron (>$3B), tied to expanded manufacturing capacity and associated automated/scale-up operations.✅ 02 Jun 2025 — FUJIFILM announced a corporate rebrand and consolidation of life-sciences businesses (positioning for end-to-end CDMO and bioprocess solutions, including digital/automation capabilities).Korea - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 15 Jan 2025 — Samsung Biologics presented business updates (JP Morgan HC conference): opened/commissioned Bio Campus II and emphasised investments in digitalization, digital twins and manufacturing automation to scale biologics production.Europe - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 22 Jul 2025 — Sartorius H1/2025 reporting & product news: announced expansion of bioprocess product offerings in 2025 (new bioanalytics and bioprocess-intensification product rollouts / capacity expansions across Europe).✅ 20 Mar 2025 — Siemens showcased Opcenter / MES and plant-level process-industry software advances at Hannover Messe 2025, highlighting digital-manufacturing & MES capabilities relevant to bioprocess control and automation.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://datamintelligence.com/customize/bioprocess-automation-and-control-software-market Market Growth Drivers:✅ Rising Biopharmaceutical Production:The growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cell-based therapies is driving biomanufacturers to adopt automated control systems that ensure consistent output and regulatory compliance.✅ Shift Toward Smart Bioprocessing:Integration of IoT, AI, and machine learning into control software is enhancing predictive maintenance, real-time analytics, and adaptive process control, optimizing yield and reducing downtime.✅ Regulatory and Quality Compliance:Automation supports compliance with global regulatory frameworks such as FDA’s cGMP and EMA’s guidelines by ensuring accurate data capture, traceability, and batch consistency.✅ Cost and Time Efficiency:Automated bioprocessing reduces manual interventions, improves reproducibility, and accelerates time-to-market for new biologics, leading to higher productivity and operational efficiency.✅ Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine:Growing interest in precision therapies and small-batch biomanufacturing has increased the need for flexible and modular automation platforms that can handle complex, variable workflows.Segments Covered in the Beverage Premix Market:By Software Type (Bioprocess Control Software, Data Management and Analytics Software, Quality Management Software (QMS), Laboratory Information Management Systems(LIMS), Manufacturing Execution Systems)By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid)By Application (Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, Bioprocess Monitoring, R&D and Process Development, Process Optimization and Scale-Up)By End-User (Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, Food and Beverage Industry, Others)Regional Analysis for Beverage Premix Market:⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)Buy Now & Get 30% OFF — Grab 50% OFF on 2+ reports: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=bioprocess-automation-and-control-software-market?sg Major Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SECURECELL AG, Emerson Electric Co., Agilent Technologies, Inc, Siemens AG, Cytiva (Danaher Corporation), Eppendorf SE and Waters Corporation.✅ Sartorius AG — Leading specialist in bioprocess control software (BioPAT / Biobrain suite); strong installed base in biomanufacturing and a top-tier position among bioprocess SCADA/PAT suppliers (major market-share contributor within specialist bioprocess software).✅ SECURECELL AG — Niche/innovator focused on bioprocess digitalization (Lucullus); smaller overall share but high relevance for labs/biotech adopters seeking integrated bioprocess data-management and automation effectively a specialist vendor with strong technical fit for digital bioprocess projects.✅ Emerson Electric Co. — Large automation/DCS vendor (DeltaV, Ovation) with significant share of industrial control software used in biologics manufacturing at scale; counts as a major enterprise supplier for large biomanufacturers.✅ Agilent Technologies, Inc. - Primarily a laboratory and process-analytics/software supplier (automation integrations, online analytics); mid-market share in the bioprocess software stack — especially for online monitoring and lab-to-process integration.✅ Siemens AG — Broad industrial software player (MES/Opcenter, Xcelerator) that is rapidly expanding life-sciences and bioprocess software capabilities via strategic deals (e.g., Dotmatics) large potential share gains as it integrates R&D-to-manufacturing software.Unlimited Insights. 