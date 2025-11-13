A la Carte Tours Defines 2026 Roses Parade Packages for Group Travel

Rose parade 2026 packagesRose parade 2026 packages Roses parade 2026 tickets Roses parade 2026 A lacarte Tours

A la Carte Tours has confirmed its group travel arrangements and schedules for the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade and related regional excursions.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A la Carte Tours has confirmed its group travel arrangements and schedules for the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade and related regional excursions. The company outlines structured travel programs designed for groups seeking organized access to the annual parade and nearby attractions in Southern California and Nevada.The 2026 program provides defined itineraries for travelers between December 29, 2025, and January 5, 2026. Each package focuses on group coordination, transportation management, and guided experiences surrounding the Rose Parade, one of California’s most recognized holiday events.Overview of the 2026 Travel PlansThe annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena attracts visitors from across the United States and abroad. In preparation for the 2026 event, A la Carte Tours has finalized details for three group travel categories: a full Rose Parade Tour, a shorter Rose Parade Only program, and an extended Las Vegas and Grand Canyon option. Each plan is organized for group participation and logistical convenience.These programs are structured to align with the parade schedule and seasonal travel demand. Each includes ground transport, hotel accommodations, and on-site coordination by experienced tour personnel. The company’s focus is on simplifying travel planning for groups attending the parade and providing consistent logistical support throughout the visit.1.Signature Tour Package: December 29, 2025 – January 2, 2026This four-night itinerary is designed for those who wish to experience a complete overview of the Tournament of Roses celebrations.The tour begins in Los Angeles and concludes shortly after the New Year’s festivities.Key components include:● Four nights of accommodations near Los Angeles International Airport.● Round-trip airport transfers for arrivals and departures.● Guided visits to the Float Construction Pavilion, offering insight into parade preparations.● A Los Angeles and Hollywood sightseeing tour, including a stop at the Santa Monica Pier.● Reserved grandstand seating near the start of the Tournament of Roses Parade route.● Entry to the post-parade Showcase of Floats exhibition, also known as Floatfest.● Scheduled breakfasts and luncheons during the stay.● Transportation to all listed activities via deluxe motorcoach.● Coordination and assistance from professional on-site staff.The tour concludes on January 2, 2026. It is designed for travelers seeking an organized group experience that includes both parade-related and general Southern California attractions.2. Rose Parade Only Package: December 31, 2025 – January 2, 2026This shorter program centers on the parade itself and its immediate post-event activities.The package is structured for groups wishing to participate in the holiday atmosphere of Pasadena without additional excursions.Program details include:● Two nights of hotel accommodations close to Los Angeles International Airport.● Transfers between the airport, hotel, and event venues.● Reserved premium grandstand seating at the beginning of the parade route.● Access to the post-parade Floatfest display.● Daily breakfast and one luncheon during the stay.● Transportation to scheduled activities by motorcoach.● Guidance and assistance from on-site travel staff.The itinerary concludes on January 2, 2026, allowing groups to attend the parade and float exhibitions before returning home or continuing to another destination.3. Las Vegas and Grand Canyon Extension: January 2 – January 5, 2026An optional extension is offered following the Rose Parade programs.This four-day itinerary connects Southern California with major destinations in Nevada and Arizona.Highlights include:● One-way flight service from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.● Three nights of accommodations at a central Las Vegas hotel located on the Strip.● Organized ground transportation to and from the hotel.● A full-day guided excursion to the Grand Canyon’s West Rim, including Skywalk access.● Lunch provided during the Grand Canyon tour.● Return transfers and coordination for departure on January 5, 2026.This extension allows group travelers to continue their holiday itinerary with a combination of city and natural attractions.Scheduling and CoordinationAll itineraries are timed to coincide with the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade, which traditionally takes place on New Year’s Day.Programs are arranged around the official parade schedule to ensure accessibility to major events, including float construction, the parade procession, and the post-parade displays.The travel periods from December 29, 2025, through January 5, 2026, reflect the sequence of pre-parade preparation, parade viewing, and optional extensions. Each program is developed with consideration for group logistics, airport access, and regional transportation requirements.Participants are provided coordinated transfers between key locations, ensuring structured movement between hotels, events, and optional tours.Focus on Group TravelThe 2026 packages emphasize group organization rather than individual travel. The itineraries are suitable for clubs, schools, associations, and other organized groups interested in experiencing the Tournament of Roses Parade as part of a planned travel program.Each itinerary includes fixed elements to maintain consistency in scheduling and ensure that all participants have access to the parade and its primary attractions. The tours also provide logistical support such as pre-arranged seating, scheduled meals, and on-site staff coordination.This approach simplifies group management for large parties attending a high-demand event during a peak travel periodRegional Attractions and ExperiencesIn addition to parade events, the itineraries include exposure to well-known Southern California and Nevada landmarks. The Grand Tour of Los Angeles, included in the main program, covers areas such as Hollywood and Santa Monica.The optional Las Vegas and Grand Canyon extension offers a contrast between urban entertainment and natural scenery.These regional additions give group travelers a chance to experience varied aspects of the American Southwest within a single organized itinerary.Purpose and ApproachThe defined 2026 Roses Parade programs are part of A la Carte Tours’s continuing focus on coordinated group travel experiences. Each package balances structured activities with convenience in transportation and accommodation.The design emphasizes organization, reliability, and simplified travel management during a busy holiday period.The company’s approach aims to streamline logistics for large groups while maintaining a consistent itinerary that aligns with established event schedules.About A la Carte ToursA la Carte Tours organizes domestic and international group travel programs. The company’s work includes coordination for cultural, leisure, and special event travel. Each program is developed with attention to scheduling, transportation, and logistical management for group travelers. A la Carte Tours provides travel planning and operational support for organizations, associations, and educational institutionsMedia ContactA la Carte ToursPhone: 800-749-9342Email: mail@alacartetours.net

