Demand for Biodegradable Fabrics Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $12.54 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biodegradable Fabrics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Biodegradable Fabrics Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the market size for biodegradable fabrics has experienced a significant growth spurt, expanding from $7.12 billion in 2024 to a projected $7.99 billion in 2025. This translates to an annual growth rate of 12.3%. This noticeable surge during the historical period can be attributed to a number of factors. These includes a growing consumer consciousness about environmentally sustainable products, the escalating acceptance of biodegradable materials across various industries, a rising tendency towards natural fibers as opposed to synthetic ones, increased encouragement for sustainable practices from government bodies and organizations, and escalating alarm relating to the pollution caused by plastic and microplastics.

Anticipations are high for the biodegradable fabrics industry as it's predicted to experience accelerated expansion in the forthcoming years. The market size is projected to rise to a whopping $12.55 billion by 2029 with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The leap in the estimated timeframe is primarily due to rising environmental awareness, stricter environmental guidelines, a surge in the demands for sustainable fashion, expansion in the medical and hygiene applications, and the emergence of biodegradable polymers. The period under forecast also foresees a blend of natural and synthetic biodegradable fibers, a surge of innovation in textile usages in different industries, progressive technological advances in production methodologies, the evolution of green end-use sectors, and the proliferation of circular economy structures.

Download a free sample of the biodegradable fabrics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28965&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Biodegradable Fabrics Market Landscape?

The surge in the utilization of sustainable materials in the fashion sector is anticipated to spur the development of the biodegradable fabrics industry. This surge is motivated by increasing environmental worries about textile waste as a result of fast fashion, which leads to a large amount of discarded apparel that ends up in landfills and emits harmful greenhouse gases and contaminants. The use of biodegradable fabrics is encouraged by the employment of sustainable materials in the fashion industry by increasing the desire for environmentally friendly textiles that decompose naturally without leaving any harmful residues. With the replacement of conventional synthetic materials with biodegradable substitutes by fashion brands and manufacturers, they decrease their environmental footprint, while simultaneously satisfying the escalating consumer demand for sustainable products. For instance, as per a US-based non-profit organization's report in December 2023, the proportion of natural fibers produced through sustainability-centered programs displayed an increased trend in 2022, with cotton rising from 25% in 2021 to 27% in 2022, and wool from 3% to 4.3% during the same duration. Accordingly, the increased use of sustainable materials in the fashion industry accelerates the development of the biodegradable fabrics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Biodegradable Fabrics Market?

Major players in the Biodegradable Fabrics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Teijin Limited

• Lenzing AG

• Sateri Holdings Limited

• PANGAIA Materials Science Ltd.

• Sinosilk Co. Ltd.

• Ecovative Design LLC

• Renewcell AB

• Kelheim Fibres GmbH

What Are The Top Trends In The Biodegradable Fabrics Industry?

Leading entities in the biodegradable fabrics market are maximizing emerging innovations such as biodegradable synthetic yarn technology to diminish environmental harm and microplastic contamination. This technology offers an approach to create synthetic fibers, including polyester and nylon, with additives that facilitate their natural decomposition over time in soil or water, thus curtailing microplastic pollution and lessening the environmental harm caused by synthetic textiles. For example, in April 2025, Unifi Inc., a manufacturing firm based in the US, introduced Repreve with Ciclo technology, an array of recycled polyester and nylon fibers improved with a biodegradable additive that allows synthetic fabrics to naturally decompose in soil and sea water. This advancement decreases microplastic pollution without diminishing durability, performance, and dyeability. By melding recycled components with biodegradable technologies, Repreve with Ciclo enables brands, mills, and retailers to supply high-performing, environmentally friendly textiles for uses spanning from sportswear and fashion to home textiles and outdoor gear, illustrating the industry’s movement towards a circular economy and sustainable production methods.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Biodegradable Fabrics Market

The biodegradable fabricsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Natural Fibers, Regenerated Fibers, Synthetic Fibers

2) By Technology: Weaving, Knitting, Non-Woven, Dyeing And Finishing

3) By Functionality: Moisture Absorbent, Antimicrobial, Ultraviolet (UV) Resistant, Thermal Regulation, Biodegradable

4) By Application: Apparel, Home Textiles, Medical Textiles, Industrial And Agricultural Textiles, Packaging Materials

5) By End User: Retailers, Textile Manufacturers, Fashion Designers, Automobile Manufacturers, Healthcare Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Fibers: Cotton Fibers, Wool Fibers, Silk Fibers, Hemp Fibers

2) By Regenerated Fibers: Viscose Rayon Fibers, Lyocell Fibers, Modal Fibers, Bamboo Fibers

3) By Synthetic Fibers: Polylactic Acid (PLA) Fibers, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Fibers, Polycaprolactone (PCL) Fibers, Other Biodegradable Synthetic Fibers

View the full biodegradable fabrics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biodegradable-fabrics-global-market-report

Biodegradable Fabrics Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Biodegradable Fabrics Global Market Report identified North America as the leading region. It also projected Asia-Pacific as the region with the fastest projected growth for the forecast period. The report encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biodegradable Fabrics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Biodegradable Films Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biodegradable-films-global-market-report

Biodegradable Detergents Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biodegradable-detergents-global-market-report

Biodegradable Plastics Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biodegradable-plastics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.