DIY Home Décor Market Is Expected to Generate $372.06 Billion by 2031

The diy home décor market was valued at $240.64 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $372.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The key players profiled in the DIY Home Decor Industry include Inter IKEA Group, Forbo International SA, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global DIY home décor market garnered $240.64 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $372.06 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17233 The research provides detailed segmentation of the global DIY home décor market based on type, income group, price point, and distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the floor covering products segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global DIY home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the home textile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes furniture segment.Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global DIY home décor market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments including supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17233 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominancein terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the North America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global DIY home décor market analyzed in the research include Forbo International SA, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Kimball International, Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., OVERSTOCK.COM, INC., Shaw Industries Group, Inc, TARGET CORPORATION, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., WALMART INC., WAYFAIR INC, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.Key findings of the studyBased on product type, the floor covering segment was the highest contributor to the global DIY home decor market demand in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%.Based on income group, the lower-middle Income segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, Asia-Pacific DIY home decor market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Based on price point, the mass segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bleisure-travel-market-A06357 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-accessories-market-A16837

