Digital Therapeutics Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $2.01 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company's Digital Therapeutics Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Digital Therapeutics Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Through 2025?

The market size for digital therapeutics in treating complex regional pain syndrome has seen a quick expansion in recent times. Predicted to rise from a worth of $0.89 billion in 2024 to $1.05 billion in 2025, it suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. This historic growth can be credited to an increased acknowledgement of chronic pain issues and under treatment, policies endorsing non-drug management of pain, the popularization of telehealth-supported rehabilitation amid the pandemic, the initiation of payer-led digital pain management pilots in remote monitoring, and the clinical implementation of a biopsychosocial approach to care that adheres to established guidelines.

The market size for digital therapeutics for complex regional pain syndrome is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $2.01 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. This anticipated growth can be linked to several factors. These include an increased prevalence post-orthopedic and trauma procedures, the growing acceptance of closed-loop and dorsal root ganglion (DRG) neuromodulation, favorable updates on reimbursement for implantable spinal cord stimulation (SCS), advancements in autoimmune understanding leading to an increase in intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and monoclonal antibody (Mab) pipeline activities, and the use of wearable biosensors to quantify pain biomarkers. Expected trends during this forecast period include the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in pain assessment and customization, wearable biosensors for uninterrupted pain monitoring, virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) rehabilitation therapies, cloud services for real-time patient tracking, and digital twins to simulate pain responses and optimize treatment.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Digital Therapeutics Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market?

The digital therapeutics complex regional pain syndrome market is predicted to experience significant growth due to increased access to smartphones and internet connectivity. Mobile devices with internet capability provide users with the ability to communicate and access information and online services whenever and wherever they need. This increase in smartphone access and internet connectivity is largely spurred by rapid urbanization, which tends to both necessitate and facilitate the rollout of mobile networks and broadband services. Ensuring more people have internet access and smartphones supports the growth of digital therapeutics for complex regional pain syndrome because it enables constant patient interaction, distance monitoring, and personal delivery of therapy via easily accessible mobile platforms. As a result, treatment adherence, real-time data collection, and overall pain management are improved. For example, the Federal Communications Commission reported in May 2025 that total connections had increased by roughly 2.5% between June 2023 and June 2024, reaching 549 million. Mobile connections also saw a 2.5% increase year over year, amounting to 416 million as of June 2024, whilst fixed-line connections saw about a 2.3% increase to 133 million over the same period. Hence, the growing access to smartphones and internet connectivity is a key driver of the digital therapeutics complex regional pain syndrome market. The escalating healthcare spending has also been identified as a driver for market growth due to higher demand for sophisticated medical services and tech innovations. Healthcare spending refers to the sum of financial resources governments, private insurance companies, corporations, and individuals dedicate to medical services, treatments, medications, and related health activities. This spending is going up due to an increase in chronic diseases that necessitate continuous medical intervention and therapeutic measures. The increased healthcare expenditure promotes demand for cost-effective treatment solutions like digital therapeutics, which provide accessible and scalable pain management without the continuous expenses of traditional face-to-face care. As a case in point, data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in June 2025 showed national health expenditures increased by 7.5%, reaching $4.9 trillion or $14,570 per person and representing 17.6% of the GDP in 2023. Medicare spending also saw an 8.1% increase to $1,029.8 billion, representing 21% of the total NHE. Therefore, escalating healthcare expenditure is another key driver of the digital therapeutics complex regional pain syndrome market.

Which Players Dominate The Digital Therapeutics Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Digital Therapeutics Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Hinge Health Inc.

• MedBridge Inc.

• Luna Innovations Inc.

• BioWave Inc.

• Kaia Health Software GmbH

• XRHealth Inc.

• Vori Health Inc.

• AppliedVR Inc.

• Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd.

Global Digital Therapeutics Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The digital therapeutics complex regional pain syndromemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Software, Devices, Platforms

2) By Distribution Channel: By Distribution Channel, Online Platforms, Pharmacies, Direct Sales, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Pain Management, Rehabilitation, Patient Education, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Pain Management Software, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Software, Symptom Tracking Software, Telehealth Integration Software

2) By Devices: Wearable Pain Monitoring Devices, Biofeedback Devices, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Devices, Rehabilitation Support Devices

2) By Platforms: Patient Engagement Platforms, Clinician Management Platforms, Data Analytics Platforms, Telemedicine Platforms

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Digital Therapeutics Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the digital therapeutics market for complex regional pain syndrome. For the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region with the highest growth rate. The report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

