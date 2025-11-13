Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market Size And Growth?

The market for cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) has seen a dramatic increase in size in the past few years. The market is projected to grow from $153.99 billion in 2024 to $190.35 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The historical growth of this market can be credited to factors such as the need for business continuity and disaster recovery, the increasing focus on remote and hybrid working models, growing demand for cost-effective and streamlined business operations, the wider customer base and market reach, along with the rising requirement for affordable IT infrastructure.

The market for cloud expenditure by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) is forecasted to exhibit significant growth in the coming years. The projections show an increase to $439.29 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The anticipated growth during this period can be linked to factors such as the increasing emphasis on data security, the rising use of cloud-based cooperative tools, a prevalent shift from capital expenditure to operational expenditure models, a spike in demand for cloud solutions tailored to specific industries, and the broadening of cybersecurity protocols and risk management. Some of the major trends projected for this period include advancements in cloud services powered by artificial intelligence, serverless and containerization innovations within the cloud platforms, progress in hybrid and multi-cloud deployment tactics, integration of cutting-edge analytics and business intelligence tools, and groundbreaking developments in sustainable cloud infrastructure and green computing.

Download a free sample of the cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (smbs) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28989&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market?

The surge in consciousness surrounding cybersecurity threats is anticipated to catalyze the expansion of cloud expenditure by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the market. Such threats present malevolent attacks towards digital systems, networks, and data resulting in compromises to both the functioning of organizations and the security of sensitive information. The escalating frequency and financial impacts of these attacks are causing the awareness of cybersecurity threats to intensify, prompting organizations to implement stronger security protocols. By adopting advanced, scalable security tools and managed services, cloud spending by SMBs can significantly enhance data protection, compliance, and resilience against these varying cyber threats. The Australian Signals Directorate’s report in November 2023 stated that Australia experienced a substantial increase in cyber threats during 2022-23, with around 94,000 cybercrime reports. This marked a 23% increase from the previous year and a 14% rise in cybercrime-associated business costs compared to the previous financial year. Hence, this rising consciousness concerning cybersecurity threats is steering the growth of the cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market. The Increased Demand For Reliable Internet Access Fuels Market Growth In Remote And Hybrid Work

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market?

Major players in the Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Alphabet Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• AT&T Inc.

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce Inc.

• SAP SE

How Is The Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market Segmented?

The cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (smbs)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Software As A Service (SaaS), Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS), Platform As A Service (PaaS)

2) By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Information Technology (IT), Enterprise, Cloud-Based Information Governance, Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Retail And E-commerce, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Education, Media And Entertainment, Government And Public Sector, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software As A Service (SaaS): Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software, Collaboration And Communication Software, Content Management Software

2) By Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS): Compute Hosting, Storage Hosting, Networking Hosting, Backup And Recovery Hosting

3) By Platform As A Service (PaaS): Application Development Platforms, Database Management Platforms, Integration Platforms, Analytics Platforms

View the full cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (smbs) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-spending-by-small-and-medium-sized-businesses-smbs-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market?

In 2024, North America held the position of top region in the global market report 2025 on cloud expenditure of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and is expected to continue rising steadily. The fastest growth, however, is projected to come from the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides coverage for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-billing-global-market-report

Saas Based Expense Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/saas-based-expense-management-global-market-report

Finance Cloud Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/finance-cloud-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.