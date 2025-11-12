Organic Pigments Market 2025–2031 Poised for Revolutionary Growth and Industry Transformation

Organic Pigments Market, by End Use Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic pigments market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, primarily fueled by increasing demand from the pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging industries.According to the report, the global organic pigments market generated $5.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, regional trends, and the competitive landscape shaping the industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12122 Key Growth Drivers:The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for organic pigments in pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging applications. In addition, the increasing adoption of bio-based paints and coatings and the expanding use of high-performance pigments (HPPs) are expected to further accelerate market expansion.However, the high production cost of organic pigments may hinder market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the growing demand from the global construction industry is anticipated to create new avenues for market players in the near future.Segmental Overview:-High Performance Pigments (HPPs) Segment to Lead the Market:- By type, the HPPs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% through 2031. The segment’s growth is attributed to the wide-ranging applications of HPPs in automotive manufacturing and cosmetics industries, where superior color strength and durability are key requirements.Printing Inks Segment to Expand Rapidly by 2031:- By end-use industry, the printing inks segment held the dominant share in 2021, driven by extensive use in flexographic, intaglio, and screen printing. Meanwhile, the paints and coatings segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7%, supported by rising demand from automotive and construction sectors.Regional Insights:-Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities:- Region-wise, Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain dominance with the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by robust demand from automotive, packaging, and construction industries across countries such as China, India, and Japan.Key Market Players:-Major players operating in the global organic pigments market include:- BASF SE- LANXESS- Synthesia A.S.- Clariant- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited- TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD- DIC Corporation- Sun Chemical- Trust Chem Co. Ltd.- Ferro CorporationThese companies are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their market position and expand their global footprint.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-pigments-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

