European Union Non-Dairy Yogurt Sales to Reach USD 854.1 Million by 2035 Driven by Plant-Based Diet Adoption- FMI Report

Demand for Non-Dairy Yogurt in EU

EU non-dairy yogurt market expands as consumers embrace plant-based nutrition and retailers boost availability of premium spoonable and flavored varieties.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union’s non-dairy yogurt market is entering a high-growth phase driven by plant-based adoption, lactose intolerance awareness, and the rapid mainstreaming of dairy-free foods across supermarkets and foodservice chains.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), non-dairy yogurt sales in the European Union are projected to rise from USD 588.2 million in 2025 to USD 854.1 million by 2035, marking a 44.8% total increase, or an absolute gain of USD 263.4 million. Demand is expected to expand steadily at a 3.8% CAGR, with overall industry size growing almost 1.4× over the decade.

Growth momentum is being shaped by a shift toward dairy reduction, wider product diversity (oat, coconut, almond, soy), and improved texture and flavor that now closely resemble dairy-based yogurt. Retailers across Europe report strong repeat buying, indicating that dairy-free yogurt has moved beyond “trial” into habitual usage.

Strong Momentum Supported by Consumer Behavior

Between 2025 and 2030, sales are forecast to climb from USD 588.2 million to USD 709.8 million. Nearly 46% of total decade growth will occur during this window, driven by:

• Rising adoption of plant-based alternatives for breakfast and snacking

• Better fermentation techniques improving taste and texture

• A broader range of formats, from spoonable yogurt bowls to drinkable smoothies

From 2030 to 2035, category expansion continues as functional, organic, and premium varieties gain momentum. Innovation will focus on enhanced nutrition—higher protein, live probiotic cultures, clean-label ingredients, and premium flavor blends targeting flavor-driven consumers.

Why Europeans Are Switching from Dairy to Non-Dairy Yogurt

The plant-based shift in Europe is consumer-led. Drivers include:

• Lactose intolerance and digestive sensitivities

• Growing awareness of plant-based protein and clean-label nutrition

• Rising preference for foods that align with wellness and sustainability

Consumers are using dairy-free yogurt not just as a snack, but as an ingredient—adding it to smoothies, bowls, baking, and savory recipes.

Segment Highlights

Spoonable yogurts dominate the market, holding 57% of total sales—a share expected to remain steady through 2035. Spoonable formats benefit from familiarity and versatility across breakfast and snacking occasions.

Flavored non-dairy yogurts represent 54% of demand, increasing to 56% by 2035. The rise of fruit-led and exotic flavors, from berry blends to tropical and dessert-inspired options, is fueling consumer excitement.

Retail (B2C) remains the primary channel, accounting for 68% of sales, led by prominent retailers such as Carrefour, Tesco, Rewe, and Mercadona. Private-label brands are accelerating adoption through price accessibility.

Conventional non-dairy yogurt represents 72% of volume, gradually declining to 66% by 2035 as organic offerings gain traction.

Innovation Is Reshaping the Category

Major brands are focusing on three innovation pillars:

• Protein fortification (pea, hemp, fava bean protein) to match dairy-like protein levels

• Probiotic culture development improving digestive and immune benefits

• Premium flavor engineering to differentiate through taste and reduce dairy compromise

Plant-based yogurt is now reaching taste parity with dairy yogurt—an important factor in consumer switching.

Growth Outlook by Country

• Netherlands: Fastest growth, driven by advanced plant-based culture and retail innovation

• Spain: Growth fueled by health awareness and private-label retail expansion

• Italy: Urban wellness culture boosts adoption

• Germany: Largest market share due to mature plant-based retail ecosystem

• France: Gradual growth as premium taste and texture meet consumer expectations

Competitive Landscape

The market is dominated by global manufacturers supported by specialized plant-based startups. Danone, General Mills, Nestlé, and Valio are expanding their plant-based portfolios using advanced fermentation, texture optimization, and protein fortification strategies. Premium niche brands are differentiating through flavors, probiotic claims, and organic certification.

